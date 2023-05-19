Phillip Schofield’s brother Timothy receives prison sentence

Phillip Schofield’s brother Timothy has received his prison sentence.

The younger brother of the This Morning presenter was convicted last month, as he was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy.

The 11 sexual offences took place during a period of 3 years, between October 2016 and October 2019.

Earlier today, at a hearing at Bristol Crown Court, the 54-year-old was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Timothy, who originally hails from Bath, had previously worked for Avon and Somerset Police as an IT worker. He was then suspended from his role following his arrest, and subsequently fired following his conviction.

Speaking during the sentencing hearing, Judge Mrs Justice Cutts spoke of the implications of Timothy’s crimes against the teenage boy.

"It was wrong on every level for you to behave as you did,” she stated.

Credit: Phillip Schofield Instagram

"He felt forced to do what you wanted, trapped and unable to escape. He felt he couldn't tell anyone and did not do so for many years,” she continued.

"You took away his ability to be the teenager he should have been – carefree, relaxed, happy,” she added.

Judge Cutts also praised the teenager for having the courage to report the abuse to the police, and noted that she had only witnessed “self-pity” and a lack of remorse from the offender.

Credit: Phillip Schofield Instagram

After his brother was found guilty in April, Phillip took a few weeks off air from This Morning to process the news. Shortly after Timothy was convicted, the 61-year-old released a statement and called the crimes “despicable”.

“As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother,” he had added at the time.

Phillip returned to work on This Morning on April 17, resuming his co-hosting duties with Holly Willoughby.