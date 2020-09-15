Phillip Schofield is converting his garage into a new bachelor pad

The This Morning presenter, Phillip Schofield has made plans to move out of his family’s home seven months after he publicly came out as gay.

However, he won’t be going too far, as it’s been discovered that the 58-year-old ITV presenter is going to knock down the garage at his £2.6million Oxfordshire home, and will be swapping it out for a lavish, two-bedroom bachelor pad for himself to move into.

According to planning documents obtained by The Sun, this new little home will include a sprawling kitchen, two bedrooms with an en-suite, a living room for the focal point and floor-to-ceiling windows to replace "existing storage openings".

By the sounds of it, this is going to be a home renovation with a wow-worthy before and after transformation.

While there has been speculation that Phillip moved out of his family home and into his own London flat back in May, those rumours were thwarted by Phillip on social media, who has been spending lockdown with his wife, Steph and two daughters, 24-year-old Ruby and 27-year-old Molly at their family mansion.

The family have continued to get along throughout the pandemic, with Phillip posting snaps of them all enjoying themselves on ‘Murder Mystery’ nights and tucking into family barbecues.

However, Phillip’s powerful words which he wrote on social media, in an emotional post announcing that he was gay back in February of this year, stick in our minds to this day. “You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won’t know what has been consuming me for the last few years.”

“With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay,” Phillip announced.