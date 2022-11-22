Peter Mark unveils its must-have gifts for haircare lovers

With the festive season fast approaching, Peter Mark has revealed its ultimate selection of this year’s top gifts and hair products guaranteeing your loved one gorgeous hair this Christmas. From the Peter Mark gift card and the L’Oréal range of gift sets to the limited edition ghd platinum+ champagne gold gift sets, Peter Mark has something for everyone this Christmas.

Check out some of Peter Mark’s perfect gifts below:

GHD CLASSIC

ghd original – €144

Back and better than ever – introducing the new ghd original styler. The cult classic that started it all, with upgraded technology and improved design to deliver trusted ghd performance.

GHD CHRISTMAS LIMITED EDITION

ghd platinum+ – €245

This beautiful, limited edition ghd platinum+ in champagne gold is the ideal gift for someone looking to achieve smooth and sleek styles. Accompanied by a luxe red velvet vanity case, the ghd platinum+ offers beautiful, long-lasting results, while protecting hair and reducing the chance of breakage and split ends.

ghd helios dryer – €195

Create beautiful blow dries all year round with the ghd helios hair dryer. The luxurious champagne gold professional hair dryer is equipped with advanced ionic technology, reducing frizz and flyaways and delivering smooth, sleek results and comes with a gorgeous red velvet gift bag.

ghd deluxe – €420

The ghd deluxe gift set features the ghd platinum+ SMART styler and the ghd helios professional hair dryer in opulent champagne gold. Encased in a stunning, red velvet vanity case, this duo of professional styling tools is the perfect gift to create glamorous styles this party season.

ghd glide – €175

Achieve silky-smooth hair with ease this festive season with this ghd glide limited edition that includes a professional ghd hot brush in champagne gold and a chic red velvet vanity case. The ghd glide will suit all hair lengths, making it the perfect gift for friends and family this Christmas.

ghd curve – €155

Give the gift of glamorous curls this festive season with the ghd curve gift set. Complete with the ghd oval dressing brush and heat resistant mat, this fabulous set is the ideal gift for that special someone.

L’ORÉAL STEAMPOD

L’Oréal SteamPod – €260

Transform your hair using the power yet gentleness of steam with the L’Oreal SteamPod. This versatile hair tool enables you to achieve silky-smooth, straight hair, or create stunning natural waves with ease, whilst protecting hair from heat damage.

PETER MARK GIFT CARD

The Peter Mark gift card, available at all Peter Mark salons across Ireland, is the only card you’ll want to give this Christmas from as little as €15.

For those who prefer to shop from the comfort of their own home, the Peter Mark e-gift card is available to purchase online from www.petermark.ie from as little as €10 and will be sent via email to you or your loved one and there’s an option to include a personalised Christmas message.

The Peter Mark gift card is redeemable in all Peter Mark salons on salon services and the on the wide range of products available from brands such as Kerastase, Redken, Pureology and ghd.

ETI HAIR DRYERS

ETI Digital Dryers – from €115

A sleek, quick drying ETI hairdryer is the perfect gift for friends and family who are in need of a hairdryer upgrade. The power of the product and the flow air's speed provides a quick drying and styling experience, even for thick and frizzy hair. The digital motor works electronically and guarantees a long duration, five times more than products which work mechanically.

The perfect gift to encapsulate both function and style, the ETI hairdryers are available in a range of eye-catching colours.

HAIRCARE GIFT SETS

Great looking hair requires great products. This Christmas, treat your loved ones to their favourite haircare products with the array of amazing gift sets available from Peter Mark.

L’Oréal Kérastase Gift Sets from €53

Give the gift of beautiful hair this Christmas with a L’Oréal Kérastase gift set. These beautifully packaged coffrets are a firm favourite each season and offer unrivalled savings. Containing three full-size products, the gift sets start from €53 and include the Resistance, Nutritive and Discipline ranges and the much-loved Blond Absolu, Genesis and Chroma Absolu ranges*

*Chroma Absolu Gift set retails at €63.

L’Oréal Pureology Haircare Gift Sets – €53

For the fans of more natural hair products, L’Oréal Pureology products are the perfect gift, made of 100% natural, vegan ingredients infused with organic botanicals. Ideal for protecting hair colour, their Vegan ColourCare and ZeroSulfate® formulations gently cleanse the hair without stripping colour.

The Pureology Christmas gift sets each contain three full-size products and retail at €53.

L’Oréal Redken Haircare Gift Sets – €43

Redken is a favourite for its scientifically advanced and benefit-driven products with a range of advanced haircare solutions and creative hair styling products.

The ideal gift for someone special this Christmas, each gift set includes a full-size shampoo, conditioner and One United spray presented in a luxury box.

The Redken Christmas gift sets each contain three full-size products and retail at €43.

Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit – €75

The Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit is a must-have for under the tree this Christmas. This four-step collection offers a complete haircare routine, powered by the brand’s patented bond-building technology, to provide intensive treatment for damaged hair. The gift set contains the No.0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment, the No.3 Hair Perfector, the No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, and the No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner.

Nioxin Gift Set – €54

Give the gift of thicker, fuller-looking hair this Christmas with this amazing Gift Set from Nioxin, the only salon brand with over 30 years of experience in thinning hair. The gift set includes the innovative 3 step Nioxin kit with three full-size products plus a free Deep Protect Density Mask (150ml). There are 6 system kits to choose from in the Nioxin range for natural or coloured hair and for light or progressed thinning and this amazing free gift is included in all 6 gift sets this Christmas!

Faro Brushes gift set – €80

The Faro Brushes Christmas gift set is the perfect gift containing a hairbrush for every style imaginable. This luxurious set includes Faro’s most loved hairbrushes in a gorgeous pink shade. These include – the Paddle Brush, which is an all-time favourite, the 32mm Ceramic Round Hairbrush which takes the work out of blow-drying, the 53mm Ceramic Round Hairbrush, for great volume at the roots and the Detangler Brush, great for both wet and dry hair.

For more great offers visit your local Peter Mark salon today or purchase from www.petermark.ie.