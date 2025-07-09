Peter Andre’s wife Emily confesses why they won’t have another baby

Peter Andre’s wife Emily has revealed why the couple are done with having children.

Mysterious Girl singer Peter tied the knot with NHS doctor Emily in 2015, and they have since gone on to welcome three little ones together – 11-year-old Amelia, eight-year-old Theo and one-year-old Arabella.

Peter is also a dad to son Junior (20) and daughter Princess (18) from his previous marriage to Katie Price.

Now, Emily has confessed the reason why she is not planning on giving birth to another baby.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, the 35-year-old stated that their family number is “absolutely cemented now”.

“We always said it would be the last anyway. Five’s enough, we don’t have any more bedrooms in the house for starters,” she joked, before going on to share that another reason is because she had a “traumatic birth” with Arabella.

“She nearly made it to 38 weeks, and I haven’t really spoken about her birth and what happened afterwards because it was so hard and awful. It was tough. I was really unwell after she was born, there were quite a lot of complications,” Emily admitted, adding that she later needed emergency surgery for a rare, large hernia, one week after giving birth.

“Part of my bowels were kind of in the wrong place. And the type of hernia that it was can strangulate quite easily and that ends up being an emergency. I knew things weren’t right after she was born because I had a big, huge lump in my tummy sticking out,” she recalled.

“The recovery from that was quite awful. I was in hospital for probably two or three days and then the recovery was really, really slow. They had to do quite a lot of stitching things up and moving things around so the pain was quite bad,” she detailed, noting that her recovery took over a year but that she is “pretty much back to health now.”

“Pete was amazing, my mum and dad were amazing. I can’t thank the doctors enough who looked after me, and the nurses, and the midwives were absolutely amazing,” Emily praised.