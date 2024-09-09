Peter Andre teases new project with wife Emily

Peter Andre has been sharing a life update with his fans.

The Mysterious Girl singer has teased a new project that he wants to embark on with his wife Emily after opening up about their children returning to school.

Peter and Emily share 10-year-old Amelia, seven-year-old Theo and baby Arabella, whom they welcomed into the world in April of this year.

Peter is also a dad to two older children – 17-year-old Princess and 19-year-old Junior, whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price.

In his OK! column, Peter firstly shared an insight into his thoughts on his little ones heading back to school for another term.

He explained, “The kids are officially back to school and I’m one of those parents who didn’t actually want them to go back! I know most people can’t wait until the holidays are over but I just love having the whole family at home, even if everyone is doing their own thing around the house”.

“I grew up in a big family and that’s how it was for me. Of course education is important, so for that reason, yes, I’m glad they are back”.

“Millie is now in her last year of primary school. She said to me, “By the time Arabella is Theo’s age, I’m going to be 18” – that was mad to think about”.

Andre added, “I told her she isn’t ever allowed to be an adult! It’s always nice to come home from summer and be back in a routine, but we do have a baby so the house hasn’t got much quieter”.

Peter then teased the possibility that he and his wife could potentially be working on a ‘different’ project of their own.

He revealed, “I’ve read that Rylan Clark has a new show on YouTube called Air Rylan. Clever marketing as I, like many, thought he had his own airline for a minute!”.

“I like Rylan, he’s always reinventing himself and I think it’s good for him. The show will be great”.

The 51-year-old went on to confess, “Emily and I have spoken about doing our own podcast but we want to try something different so watch his space. At the moment though, with a baby and everything being so busy, it may not be easy but I’m always up for a challenge”.