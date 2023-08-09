Peter Andre opens up about recording song with daughter Princess

Peter Andre has revealed he’s written and recorded a song with his daughter Princess.

Peter shares 16-year-old Princess with his ex-wife and glamour model Katie Price. They also share an 18-year-old son named Junior together.

As Princess prepares to start college, Peter has revealed her singing ability and admitted that he doesn’t want to pressure her to release the song until she’s ready to.

Speaking to MailOnline, the Mysterious Girl singer explained, “Princess and I wrote a song about a year and a half ago and it was an amazing song”.

“I was like, ‘When you're ready we will go to the studio and record it’, and so we did and it's a great song. When people hear it they're going to be like, ‘What?’”.

“But she didn't want to do anything with it and I was like, ‘There is no pressure, just leave it there and when you're ready we can do something with it’”.

The 50-year-old went on to explain that he doesn’t want to pressure his children into following in his musical footsteps.

“I think they have enough pressure in the world so let them choose what they want to do”.

“She heard it recently though and was like, ‘Dad I love this track’, and I was like, ‘It's sitting there when you're ready we can revamp it, but there's no pressure’. I want them to choose their path”.

Peter then admitted that he’s ‘so proud’ of Princess for following her dreams to work in the beauty industry.

“She's about to go to college and she's doing beauty therapy. I'm so proud of her doing beauty and fashion”.

“I'm proud of her because she could have done singing, acting but she wants to do something based on beauty and fashion”.

Andre then added, “Princess is a little sweetheart. I don't even try to give her fashion advice, it would fall on deaf ears”.

“The one thing I do tell her is when she wears just a little bit of makeup like natural she looks so beautiful and I think you can see that. I've also told her it's not about looks, it's how you are around people”.