Pete Wicks addresses his blossoming romance with Maura Higgins

Pete Wicks has opened up in a rare conversation about his blossoming romance with Maura Higgins!

In recent months, speculation has been rife that Strictly Come Dancing semi-finalist Pete and Love Island bombshell Maura Higgins are dating.

The pair have been friends for several years, and Maura even subtly admitted last month that she was “missing him” during her time in the Australian jungle.

Now, following paparazzi photos of the duo getting close last August, Pete has spoken out about where he stands with Maura.

In an interview on the We Need to Talk podcast, host Paul C. Brunson asked Pete: “What is your relationship with Maura?”

“Maura and I have known each other for a long time now. Well, I say a long time, about six years. You’ve met her, you’ve spent time with her. We have the same sense of humour. She’s super intelligent. I think that is sometimes something that people don’t realise about Maura. She’s incredibly witty,” the 37-year-old praised.

“We have always been there for each other for the past six years, at a distance. We’ve always kind of been friends, we’ve always been there for each other, and whatever else,” he continued.

With a knowing smile, Pete then went on to add: “It’s different now. We spend more time together now than we did before. I think she’s an incredible person.”

“She was very supportive to me when I was in Strictly, and vice versa when she was in the Jungle. Yeah, she’s a great person, so my relationship with her is that I think she’s a great person, and I would hope that she thinks that I’m alright,” he joked.

Paul then asked if they are “great together”, to which Pete concluded: “When people are around me and Maura, it’s quite fun because we’ve got a lot of similarities in so many ways. There’s so many similarities, so she’s a great person to spend time with, and yeah, we do spend time together."