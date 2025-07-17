Pete Davidson confirms girlfriend Elsie’s pregnancy with first child

Pete Davidson is about to become a father!

The Saturday Night Live comedian has announced that his girlfriend, Industry actress Elsie Hewitt, is pregnant with the couple’s first child together. The couple initially started dating earlier this year.

Elsie took to social media last night to confirm the exciting news of her pregnancy. On her Instagram account, the 29-year-old posted several photos of the couple celebrating their news, as well as a video and a sonogram snap from their recent baby scan.

“Welp now everyone knows we had sex,” Elsie joked in the caption of her announcement.

Following her baby news, many of Elsie and Pete’s followers have since been commenting their congratulations.

“This is so cute. I love it. Congrats,” one fan replied.

“Congrats you two, you look so happy,” another gushed.

Credit: Elsie Hewitt / Instagram

“I am so excited and happy for you and Pete! What a lucky baby,” a third follower agreed.

Pete and Elsie were first linked together romantically in March of this year, when they were spotted kissing during a trip to Palm Beach, Florida.

Then, in May, it was reported that the happy couple had decided to move in together. That same month, Pete and Elsie made their red carpet debut at the 13th Annual Blossom Ball in New York City.

Credit: Elsie Hewitt / Instagram

Pete – who was previously engaged to singer and actress Ariana Grande for four months in 2018 – has spoken out in recent years about his hopes to become a father.

During an interview on Kevin Hart’s talk show, Hart to Heart, in 2022, he described parenthood as his “dream”, stating: “My favourite thing ever, which I’m yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid.”

Pete added: “It’s super corny, but it would be so fun to dress up a little dude. I’m so excited for that chapter so that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is trying to be good as a dude and develop and get better so when that happens, it’s just easier."