Pete Davidson admits why he feels ‘guilty’ about girlfriend’s pregnancy

Pete Davidson has confessed the reason why he feels “guilty” about his partner’s pregnancy.

Last month, the Saturday Night Live comedian announced that his girlfriend, Industry actress Elsie Hewitt, is expecting the couple’s first child together.

Now, a few weeks on from sharing their baby joy, Pete has admitted that he feels “so guilty and horrible” about his partner’s pregnancy experience so far.

Credit: Elsie Hewitt / Instagram

During an interview on The Breakfast Club last week, the 31-year-old explained the reason why the couple “held off as long as we could” before revealing their pregnancy.

“I feel bad for my girl because I bring a lot of s**t. Anything I do or she does now is gonna be a thing,” Pete detailed.

“She’s a very private person and she’s the one doing all the work. It’s supposed to be a beautiful experience,” he reflected.

Credit: Elsie Hewitt / Instagram

“She’s never made me feel this way or said anything, but I feel so guilty and horrible that I could not allow her to have the ideal pregnancy that almost every woman gets to have and enjoy,” the comedy star added.

On July 16, Elsie took to Instagram to share the exciting news of her pregnancy with Pete. At the time, the 29-year-old posted several photos of the couple celebrating their baby joy, as well as a video and a sonogram snap from their recent baby scan.

“Welp now everyone knows we had sex,” Elsie joked in the caption of her announcement.

Credit: Elsie Hewitt / Instagram

One week after their pregnancy unveiling, Pete spoke to E! News and gushed that he was feeling “very lucky and very, very happy.”

When asked what he is looking forward to most with fatherhood, he stated: “Being able to take care of something and show it the childhood I didn’t have. I assume you just try to give them what you didn’t have, and what you didn’t like, not do it.”

Pete added: "Everybody's just been super excited for me, because they know it's been my dream. They all just have been like, 'You're going to be great at this. It's the best thing you'll ever do in your life.’”