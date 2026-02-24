Personalised Photo Gifts Your Mum Will Genuinely Love

Be honest. How many photos are sitting in your camera roll right now that you’ve genuinely forgotten about? Hundreds? Thousands? That gorgeous sunset from your holiday last year, the candid shot of your mum laughing at Christmas dinner, the slightly blurry but somehow perfect selfie from your best friend’s birthday. All just… there. Gathering digital dust.

With Mother’s Day coming up next month, there’s never been a better time to do something with those hidden gems. Fujifilm Imagine lets you turn your phone photos into actual, physical gifts that your mum will properly treasure. Not another scented candle. Not a generic box of chocolates. Something personal that she can hold in her hands and display with pride.

Here’s our edit of the best options.

Photo Prints That Actually Last

Sometimes the simplest ideas are the best ones. A set of beautifully printed photos might sound old school but honestly? It hits different when the photos mean something. Think the kids at Christmas, that holiday snap from last summer, a picture of your mum with her own mum. Printed on high-quality Fujifilm photo paper with vivid colours that won’t fade after six months.

You can order online or through the app and have them delivered straight to your door. Or collect in-store if you’re one of those organised people who plans ahead. (Teach us your ways.)

Canvas Prints for Wall Art Vibes

Want to level up? A canvas print takes a favourite photo and turns it into proper wall art. You know that perfect family holiday shot that’s been living in your camera roll for two years now? Imagine it printed large and hung in her living room. It’s the kind of gift she’d genuinely never buy herself but will absolutely love.

There’s something about seeing a photo blown up on canvas that makes the moment feel even more significant. Personal, beautiful, and guaranteed to spark a “oh I love this” every time she walks past it.

Photo Books She’ll Actually Pull Out

A photo book is one of those gifts that earns its keep. It’s not going to sit in a drawer. It’s going to come out at every family gathering, every Christmas, every time someone mentions “remember when…” You can build a whole story inside one. A year in photos. A family holiday. The kids growing up through the years.

Fujifilm Imagine makes it surprisingly easy to design and order through their app. The results look genuinely stunning and professional. Your mum will think you spent ages on it. (You don’t have to tell her it took twenty minutes.)

Personalised Photo Gifts

If you’re after something a bit different, there’s a whole range of personalised photo gifts to explore. Mugs, calendars, posters and more. A personalised calendar with a favourite family photo for each month is properly thoughtful. The kind of thing she’ll actually use every single day and smile at each time she checks the date.

Photo cushions are another gorgeous option if you want something she can display. Same goes for photo slates and photoblocks that can sit on a shelf or mantelpiece. Way more meaningful than anything you’d panic-buy in a department store.

How It Works

The whole process is genuinely simple. Download the Fujifilm Imagine Ireland app, upload your photos, pick your product, and either get it delivered or collect from your nearest store. That’s it. You probably already have the perfect photo sitting in your camera roll. It just needs to get off your phone and into her hands.

Mother’s Day is on 15th March this year so you’ve still got time.

Shop the full range at fujifilmimagine.ie

In partnership with Fujifilm Imagine