‘Personal life still non-existent’: Ariana opens up about being single

There's no doubt about it: Ariana Grande is absolutely smashing the music industry right now.

From releasing two number one albums within six months and winning a Grammy to breaking records set by none other than the Beatles; she's achieved a huge amount in a short space of time.

She recently surprised adorable tween Filipino boy band TNT on yesterday's Late Late Show With James Corden, and opened up about her personal life.

Ariana has just broken an incredible record; Grande is the first artist since the Beatles to hold the number one album slot and Billboard Hot 100 top-three single slots at once, with 7 Rings, Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored and Thank U, Next.

Corden rattled off the crazy statistics while Grande responded with humble graciousness and no less than 13 “sorrys,” “I’m sorrys,” and “I’m so sorrys.” It's the new "yuh".

Grande laughed along with the talk show host after the overwhelming achievements, and assured him, “I’ll take a break after this. I’ll go away for a little, I promise.”

Thank God, Corden spoke on behalf of us all when he responded with, “We don’t want you to,” but Grande was quick to reply, “I do! I’m tired of my voice.”

nonna just facetimed me and screamed “ANYTHING ELSE U WANNA DO?” my team made me this and it’s pretty so i’m posting it and also i’m so very proud and grateful for everything but i promise i’ll shut the fuck up after this. congrats team, i love u. thank u so much. pic.twitter.com/2c3upxO9lR — (@ArianaGrande) February 19, 2019

The 25-year-old star added that recently, “I usually don’t have anything to do …Personal life is still nonexistent,” and that she was planning on celebrating the Billboard records by going out to dinner with her mom or recording more in the studio.

The gal has an insane work ethic, and can do no wrong it would seem. 2019 is most definitely the Year of the Grande, and her tour starts in four weeks. We WISH we had tickets to see the queen perform in person.

Carry on slayin' the game Ari, we say "yuh" instead of "I'm sorry" because you should NEVER apologise for your hard-earned success. Get it, gurl.

Feature image: @arianagrande/Instagram