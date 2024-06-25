Perrie Edwards recalls first meeting fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards has recounted her first date story with her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain!

The Little Mix singer first started dating the former Liverpool footballer in 2016. The couple have since gone on to welcome their two-year-old son Axel together, and got engaged in June 2022.

Now, ahead of the release of her debut album, Perrie has been opening up about her relationship.

Speaking on The Zach Sang Show, the 30-year-old confessed she was “hesitant” to start dating Alex and had “a lot of learning to trust”, following the breakup of her engagement to One Direction hitmaker Zayn Malik in 2015.

“Not to sound horrible, but I was tarnishing him from the get go. I was like, ‘Oh, he’s a footballer, he’s going to be a player, he’s going to break my heart. I don’t need this again,’ but I was proved wrong completely,” she teased.

Noting that it was “love at first sight” for her, Perrie then went on to recall how one of her Little Mix bandmates encouraged the match.

“I was messaging him on Raya, the dating app, years ago. It was actually one of the girls. We were swiping one day in the studio, and she was like, ‘That’s that guy that interviewed us! He’s an interviewer!’, and I’m like, ‘Well, why is he wearing a football kit in his picture?’. She’s like, ‘Oh, maybe he’s a footballer, I don’t know, but just like him and talk to him,’” Perrie detailed.

“I thought nothing’s going to come of it, and then he text saying he was out in London one night, do I wanna go,” she continued.

“I got out of the car and he was waiting in the doorway. I just saw him standing there and he looked so nice with his tight curly hair, and lovely skin, and I was just like, ‘Oh s**t, I love him.’ I’m pathetic, I just knew!” she laughed.

“I was enjoying being selfish and just doing what I wanted, so I didn’t necessarily want someone in my life. Then he appeared, like this beautiful man specimen,” Perrie concluded.