Perrie Edwards details fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s bond with their son

Perrie Edwards has opened up about her fiancé’s relationship with their son.

The Little Mix singer shares her four-year-old son Axel with her partner, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The couple – who got engaged in June 2022 – are also expecting another child together, after previously suffering two heartbreaking miscarriages.

Now, in a new interview, Perrie has shared an insight into Alex’s bond with their son.

Speaking on Doireann Garrihy’s The Laughs Of Your Life podcast, the 32-year-old was asked if her perception of Alex changed once he became a father.

“As soon as you see them with your baby, you’re like, ‘Let’s have another one!’. There’s something so gorgeous and cute. I always say, when you love somebody so much that you have a baby with them, and they’re half of you and half of them, it’s what you’ve created with your love. When you see it together, I’m just obsessed,” she gushed.

The Forget About Us hitmaker went on to note that Axel shares many qualities with his father.

“Axel is exactly like Alex. He looks like him, his mannerisms are him. Even though [Alex] is away quite a lot, they’re still the same person,” she teased.

“I think there’s a lot of that nurture over nature. He’s his double, it’s crazy, but it's the nicest thing. They’ve got the best bond and they’re so funny together,” Perrie added.

Perrie and Alex delighted their fanbase earlier this month when they confirmed that they are expecting another child together. The couple had previously suffered a miscarriage before Axel, and later experienced another baby loss in 2022 at 24 weeks.

On September 6, Perrie took to Instagram to post a black-and-white video of herself, wearing a t-shirt which read: “If He Wanted To He Would…”

The proud mum then turned around to showcase her growing baby bump, with her t-shirt stating on the front: “And He Did!”

Alex and Axel then appeared in the video, with Alex giving his wife-to-be a kiss on the cheek and Axel kissing his mother’s bump.

“Guess what hunnies…” Perrie penned in her caption.