Perrie Edwards celebrates son Axel’s birthday with adorable tribute

Perrie Edwards is celebrating!

Today (August 21), the Little Mix singer is marking the third birthday of her son, Axel.

Perrie welcomed her firstborn into the world in August 2021 with her fiancé, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Now, in honour of the special occasion, Perrie has been taking the opportunity to share her love for Axel, as well as revealing a glimpse into his birthday celebrations!

Earlier today, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to post a collection of photos and videos from Axel’s special day. The adorable post showcased Axel celebrating his birthday with a Spider-Man theme.

The toddler was treated to a Spider-Man costume, as well as a themed balloon display, a piñata, and a two-tiered cake. Perrie’s tribute also included a video clip of the proud parents singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to him.

“3 ALREADY! Where does the time go? It feels like 2 seconds ago I was holding you in my arms for the first time!” Perrie gushed in her caption.

“The joy you bring to our lives is wild! The biggest personality, I am blessed to have you! Happy birthday to my greatest achievement!” the Black Magic singer wrote.

Following her heartwarming tribute, many of Perrie’s 19.2M followers have been taking to his comments section to share their own well-wishes.

“Happy birthday Axel, what a sweet little angel,” one fan exclaimed.

“Spider-Man obsessed! Can’t believe he’s 3!!!!!” another commented.

“Happy birthday baby Axel, I can’t believe how time flies,” a third fan added.

Perrie recently revealed that Axel will feature on her upcoming debut solo album.

Speaking on The Zach Sang Show, Perrie teased that her song, Put You First, is dedicated to Axel.

“I was doing my rough vocal and then he came in, and he was like, ‘La la la la la’, and I was like, ‘Did we get that?!’” she recalled.

“He was like, ‘I love you, Mama’, and all these things, and we got it, and we’ve put it in the song. He’s going to have that forever. He’ll forever have a song with Mummy, singing about how much she loves him, and he’s on it. It’s just magic,” she added.