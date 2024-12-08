Perfect stocking fillers for pre-teens with fun, gentle skincare treats

This Christmas, surprise the kids with something a little different – Your Skin Stuff! While toys are always a hit, Your Skin Stuff makes a unique stocking filler they can incorporate into their daily routine. Your Skin Stuff is designed to encourage healthy habits and introduce self-care in a fun, simple way. With gentle, independently dermatologically tested products tailored exclusively for younger skin, Your Skin Stuff is perfect for kids ages 8-12 and offers a gift that lasts beyond the holiday season. Here are some of our favourite picks to surprise a pre-teen in your life this Christmas:

Gentle Daily Cleanser (RRP €19.50) This gentle daily cleanser removes dirt without irritation, making it perfect for all skin types. Specially formulated to calm, cleanse and protect growing skin, it soothes and hydrates with the help of allantoin, aloe vera, and glycerin, Additionally, green tea extract offers protection against daily environmental aggressors, ensuring skin stays soft and healthy.

Morning Glow SPF (RRP €22.50) This daily moisturiser is packed with benefits. Offering sun protection and hydration, SPF 15 shields skin from harmful UV rays while five types of hyaluronic acid deliver deep, lasting moisture. Gentle and soothing, it’s perfect for sensitive skin, calming irritation with allantoin and green tea extract. Additionally, antioxidants fight free radicals and niacinamide strengthens the skin barrier, ensuring skin stays nourished and protected.

Hydration Station Serum (RRP €24.50) A superhero for young skin! This lightweight, fast absorbing serum provides deep, lasting hydration with a unique blend of four hyaluronic acids that lock in moisture. It soothes irritation and discomfort with the help of aloe vera and allantoin. Additionally, ceramides fortify the skin barrier, protecting young skin from environmental damage.

Skin Hug Serum (RRP €24.40) A hug for the skin! The Skin Hug Serum soothes and hydrates, reducing redness and irritation while delivering deep moisture with calming ingredients and nourishing oils. It strengthens and protects, supporting a healthy skin barrier with key ingredients to shield from environmental damage. This fast absorbing, lightweight formula is perfect for sensitive skin.

For pre-teens experiencing oily skin and breakouts, try:

Daily Foam Cleanser (RRP €19.50) This foam cleanser cleans and exfoliates, effectively removing dirt, oil, and impurities without drying out the skin. Formulated with salicylic acid, it gently clears pores for a healthy glow. Enriched with allantoin, aloe vera, and chamomile, it soothes irritation while glycerin keeps skin soft and supple. Gentle enough for daily use.

Sunshine Drops Serum (RRP €24.50) Sunshine Drops Serum brightens and evens skin tone with a blend of vitamin C and liquorice root to combat spots. It gently exfoliates with salicylic acid, which clears away dead skin cells and unclogs pores to prevent future breakouts. Allantoin calms irritation, while propylene glycol and pentylene glycol keep skin soft and supple.

Your Skin Stuff is available to purchase online at: www.yourskinstuff.com.