People bring their cats to see Santa and it’s all kinds of WONDERFUL

by

We've seen what happens when Santa puts the fear of God into children; there's a lot of crying, screaming and running.

But even better is what happens when you put a cat in front of the big bearded guy.

Some are totally chill… and then there's the ones that want to rip Santa's beard off: 

1. They're nearly worse than screaming children

 

2. But this guy just looks as confused as ever

 

3. This one is in shock

 

4. But this one wanted to impress the big guy

 

5. He just KNOWS this Santa isn't real

 

6. But this cat's grumpy face trumps them ALL

 

