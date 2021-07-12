Obsessed! People are going crazy for coloured engagement rings

Diamonds are a girl's best friend, right? Traditionally, most women go for a gold ring with a clear white diamond setting as an engagement ring.

But things have changed – women want a ring that reflects their style and personality. Listen, if it's going to sparkle on your finger for life, it better suit you

One trend that looks like it is here to stay is the coloured rocks; and we are HERE for it!

Coloured engagement rings are perfect for the quirky bride who wants to give her rock an edge, and make the diamond (or emerald) pop.

It's a edgier alternative to more traditional white diamonds, and it's so different, which we really love.

We decided to do a bit of a round up of our favourite coloured engagement rings, direct from social media (of course).

1. Serious mermaid vibes here.

2. Nothing beats a yellow diamond.

3. Our inner goth is in LOVE.

4. What girl doesn't love some pink?

5. We're green with envy.

6. This antique peach diamond ring is stunning.

7. This reminds us of unicorns.

8. There is something so ethereal about a purple engagement ring.

9. We're actually overwhelmed.

10. Navy rock, say no more.