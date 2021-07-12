SHEmazing!
#Obsessed! People are going crazy for coloured engagement rings

by

Diamonds are a girl's best friend, right? Traditionally, most women go for a gold ring with a clear white diamond setting as an engagement ring.

But things have changed – women want a ring that reflects their style and personality. Listen, if it's going to sparkle on your finger for life, it better suit you

One trend that looks like it is here to stay is the coloured rocks; and we are HERE for it! 

Coloured engagement rings are perfect for the quirky bride who wants to give her rock an edge, and make the diamond (or emerald) pop.

It's a edgier alternative to more traditional white diamonds, and it's so different, which we really love.

We decided to do a bit of a round up of our favourite coloured engagement rings, direct from social media (of course).

1. Serious mermaid vibes here. 

I would literally DIE if someone gave me this, but with a sapphire in the middle instead. LOVE LOVE LOVE it.

2. Nothing beats a yellow diamond. 

3. Our inner goth is in LOVE. 

modern engagement ring with black diamond

4. What girl doesn't love some pink?

You're going to be popping champagne on your wedding day, so consider a champagne colored stone for your engagement ring! It'll be a constant reminder that every day with your true love is something worth celebrating!

5. We're green with envy.

Gorgeous emerald ring Mehr

6. This antique peach diamond ring is stunning. 

sapphire engagement rings round vintage peach sapphire

7. This reminds us of unicorns. 

Heavenly Opal Halo Ring

8. There is something so ethereal about a purple engagement ring.

Tanzanite and rose gold engagement ring | EidelPrecious/Etsy

9. We're actually overwhelmed.

Awesome 52 Stunning Stone Engagement Rings

10. Navy rock, say no more. 

Engagement ring. Tanzanite ring. Blue Tanzanite by EidelPrecious

 

