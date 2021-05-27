Penneys unveil dainty new summer collection and we want it all

As soon as the restrictions were lifted across the country, people everywhere flocked to their nearest Penneys store to stock up on basics like knickers, socks and pyjamas — along with a few new stylish clothing items and accessories too. Sure, how could we resist?

Now that we’re coming into the warmer months, it’s time to upgrade our summer wardrobes with some fresh florals, pretty pastels and light linens. That’s why we couldn’t be more excited to take a peek at the new summer collection coming to Penneys.

The collection features a burst of playful and unapologetically feminine floral pieces perfect for park trips, barbecues and picnics. Whether you’ve neglected accessories during lockdown or simply want to revive some of your favourite staple looks, accessories are back on the agenda too!

This new line has everything you’ll need to feel excited about dressing up again. A few of our favourite pieces include the two-piece co-ords — specifically this vibrant puff sleeve poplin top (£11/€13) which perfectly pairs with matching shorts (£10/€12).

We’re also obsessed with this blue floral wrap blouse (£11/€13) which you can pair with the matching tiered mini skirt (£10/€13), giving off a classic, understated yet sophisticated look.

On the other hand, if you’re on the hunt for an effortless statement piece then we highly recommend picking up a pair of these poppy-printed garden trousers (£8/€10) and pairing them with a plain t-shirt, some simple accessories and your trusty white runners.

However, the items we’re most looking forward to getting our hands on would have to be the gorgeous midi and maxi summer dresses. We can’t even pick a favourite. Do we go with this dark burgundy tiered number (£15/€18)? Or perhaps we should pick up the bold floral midi gown (£18/€22) which would be absolutely perfect for any garden party!

As far as accessories go, you can’t go wrong with a few new headbands (£2/€3) tote bags (£4/€5) or hair scrunchies (£2/€3) which can transform a drab outfit into a chic new look.