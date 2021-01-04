Penneys release fabulous and affordable maternity collection

If you have a little one on the way, or know someone who does, then you’ll be pleased to know that Penneys have just announced their absolutely fabulous maternity line, launching in all stores which are currently open this very week.

Revealing the exciting news on Instagram this morning, Penneys say, “Becoming a parent is no doubt life-changing, but you don’t need to change your sense of style with our 44-piece Parenthood collection. A permanent new collection for expectant and new parents with prices from £3.50/€4/$5.”

That’s right — from now on you’ll be able to pick up some beautiful maternity pieces at affordable prices, right from your local Penneys, “containing everything you’ll need to see you through pregnancy and beyond in comfort.”

The collection was created with real parents and lifestyles at the heart, as their cast of models truly put their Parenthood range to the test, seen as they were all new or expectant parents themselves.

The collection includes everything from cosy and adaptable loungewear to more fun and fashionable everyday pieces, like these adorable denim dungarees.

Penneys/Primark

The range also includes basics such as belly bands (£6/€8/$10), maternity tights (£4/€5), comfortable PJ sets (£12/€14), nursing bras (£6/€7/$8) and lots more.

However, as one of the Penneys’ models, Charlotte says, “Dressing for an entirely different body shape takes some getting used to but there’s so much more to maternity wear than just living in jogging pants.”

This beautiful collection also features some pretty stylish tops and fitted dresses which hug the bump perfectly — not forgetting their wide selection of maternity jeans!

For those of you looking for sustainable maternity options, you’ll be pleased to know that Penneys’ Parenthood collection is part of their Care initiative. “From bump-friendly jeans made using organic cotton to performance wear made using recycled polyester, we’re committed to offering more environmentally friendly options at the same great prices you know and love,” their statement reads.