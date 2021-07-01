Penneys launch stunning 90’s/2000’s range and we want it all

We truly never thought we’d say this, but fashion trends from the early to mid 2000’s are back in style once again.

Jumping on the trendy bandwagon, Penneys have just released an absolutely stunning clothing range reminding us of our 90’s/noughties youth, complete with halter tops, platform flip flops, and plenty of mesh!

The entire range follows a gorgeous earthy colour palette including different shades of green and brown tones, ideal for summer to autumn seasonal transitions.

One of our favourite pieces from the range would have to be this coffee wave patterned two-piece set, including a midi mesh skirt (£10, €13) and matching cropped mesh t-shirt (£4, €5). Such a versatile outfit which can easily be adapted for day to night looks.

We also adore these polo-shirt-style mini dresses (£10, €13) which come in both brown and green colourways. This would be so handy to throw on when you’re rushing out the door late for brunch with the gals, or if you need to pop out to the shops for a few bits. Simply pair with some white trainers or brown leather boots, pop in some hoop earrings and you’re good to go!

Penneys are also bringing out quite a few mix-and-match items in this pretty green checkerboard print, which just screams picnic-chic. Shoppers can opt for either a midi-length strappy dress (£10, €13), a sleeveless zip-top (£6, €8) with matching flared trousers (£13, €15) or even a button-up shirt (£10, €13) with the adorable little shorts (£10, €13).

For those of you who are seriously enjoying this little blast from the past, you might want to check out Penneys’ new halter top (£5, €6) and flared trousers (£10, €12) co-ord set, which is giving us major flashbacks right now.

Penneys have also really upped their shoe game lately, coming out with a new line of lust-worthy square toed heels, which are really on trend right now.

However, the pièce de résistance for me would have to be these beautiful faux leather brown heeled boots (£15, €17). Such a staple piece which I can see myself wearing all year round with absolutely every item from this nostalgic collection.

Now if you'll excuse us, we just have to pop out to our nearest Penneys!