Penneys launch brand new podcast with amazing celebrity guests

If you’re on the hunt for a new podcast to listen to, then Penneys might be the answer. No, we’re not talking about popping into your local — the Penneys brand are in fact bringing out a new podcast series, and it actually sounds pretty amazing.

Their brand-new podcast All Round Mine is hosted by Scottish TV and radio presenter Arielle Free with George Lawton, and will give you an inside look at some of your favourite celebrity’s homes and lifestyles.

All Round Mine is an inspiring and humorous podcast where famous guests open up their doors to us so we can find out what home really means to them.

Come on in and get cosy as Arielle and George have a snoop inside some of your favourite celebrity homes to find out how they’ve decorated their space, what their most cherished possessions are and what that really says about them.

With each episode starting with a house tour, you’ll get the inside scoop and real behind the scenes experience before the chats with Arielle and George commence, and with guests like Sideman, Laura Whitmore, Munroe Bergdorf and Scarlett Moffatt we can guarantee there will never be a dull moment in the conversation.

Arielle and George will cover all topics from music collections, cooking skills, décor, pets and sentimental items, so get ready to discover a whole new side to some of your favourite celebs and influencers.

The first episode of this weekly show is due to premiere on Thursday, February 18, and we can’t wait to tune in!

Listen to the trailer here;