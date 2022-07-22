Penneys are selling a fabulous Boucle Chair in new homeware range

If you’re craving to transform your space on a budget, then Penneys is the perfect place for you! The much-loved retailer has just launched a gorgeous new homewear line and we’re absolutely obsessed.

For starters, we can’t wait to get our hands on this fabulous and affordable cream coloured Boucle Chair (€90/£80), which would look just stunning in the corner of your boudoir, within a cosy reading nook, or alongside your stylish living room furniture.

Accompany it with a Two-Tone Throw (€18/£16) and a Piped Waffle Cushion (€10/£9) for ultimate yet understated opulence.

This beautiful homewear line, aptly titled ‘neutral newness’, is all about embracing your inner minimalist with these modern neutral tones, simplistic shapes and raw materials.

Of course, their variety of candles has just gotten even bigger and more beautiful with the addition of these body-shaped candles (€1/£0.80), wave-shaped candles (€3/£2.50), pyramid candles (€3/£2.50), as well as their luxury scented candles in dappled glass and monochrome ceramic jars.

For those who love to decorate their homes with floral arrangements, there are plenty of new and interesting vase options coming to Penneys, including this cream, wavy handle vase (€10/£8), this female form ornament (€5/£4) and this faux plant in a face vase (€5/£4).

A trip to Penneys wouldn’t be complete without indulging in at least one new throw pillow or comfy blanket and luckily this new line has plenty to choose from. No matter what you fancy — some velvet fabric, a honeycomb texture, a geometric print or some tuft tassels — there’s a cushion combo for everyone!

Make sure to check out their kitchen aisle too, as they’ve also introduced a wonderful new assortment of ceramic, glazed bowls and plates, as well as side dishes, napkins and detailed water jugs.

Pop into your local Penneys store today and check out the rest of their neutral newness range.