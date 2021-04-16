Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory dies after heroic cancer battle

It has just been reported that the beloved Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory has passed away at just 52-years-of-age following a “heroic” battle with cancer.

Her husband, fellow actor Damian Lewis confirmed the sad news with a statement which read, “I'm heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.”

Helen was most well known for her much-loved starring roles in productions such as Peaky Blinders, where she played Polly Gray, her formidable performance as Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, her iconic appearance in the James Bond film, Skyfall, as Clair Dowar MP, along with her many award-winning stage credits.

Helen was a proud mother to her 14-year-old daughter Manon and her 13-year-old son Gulliver.

Our thoughts are with Helen’s family during this heartbreaking time.