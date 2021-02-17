Peaky Blinders actress Sophie Rundle is expecting her first child

What wonderful news — British actress Sophie Rundle is pregnant with her first child, with fiancé, fellow actor Matt Stokoe.

The 32-year-old actress, who is perhaps most famous for her role as Ada Shelby on hit BBC historical crime drama Peaky Blinders, revealed on social media that she’s going to be a mum.

“New friend on the way. Arriving here with the daffodils and the sunnier days of spring,” the soon-to-be-mum excitedly wrote on Instagram, sharing two snaps of herself showing off her heavily pregnant belly.

“O high riser, my little loaf,” Sophie lovingly added.

It appears that Sophie had been keeping her pregnancy under wraps for quite some time, with her new little bundle of joy arriving later this spring.

Of course, Sophie’s post was immediately flooded with comments from friends, family and fans, rushing to wish the mum-to-be congratulations.

Lifestyle blogger Olivia Purvis, who’s also a new mum herself sweetly commented, “So so many congratulations,” followed by a red heart emoji and a heart-eyes emoji, to which Sophie replied, “And to you! Congrats on your lovely new arrival! Xx”.

Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor simply wrote, “Congratulations,” followed by three red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, British actor Abubakar Salim gushed, “Literally giving birth to a mythological Titan!! So exciting!!”

Congratulations Sophie and Matt — what a wonderful new adventure!