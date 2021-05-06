Patrick Dempsey touches down in Ireland to film Enchanted sequel

It’s official — McDreamy has landed! Patrick Dempsey has touched down in Ireland to film Disenchanted, the new Enchanted sequel.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, the Greys Anatomy star shared a series of photos showing off the lush Irish countryside including some young spring lambs, simply captioning the post, “Ireland”.

Sadly we can’t identify specifically where Dempsey is on this green isle which seems to be inundated with picturesque fields, but if you recognise that spot of land he seems to be taken by, please let us know!

It was also confirmed this morning that Hollywood star Amy Adams is somewhere in Ireland right now too, preparing for the Enchanted sequel, where she’ll reprise her role of Giselle.

Disney confirmed the exciting news that they were creating a sequel to this 2007 family film towards the end of last year, along with a whole list of wonderful new projects. While a release date has yet to be announced, our guess is that it will be with us at some stage in 2022, given the fact that production is well underway.

Fans of Enchanted fell in love with the whimsical ‘fish out of water’ trope which saw animated Disney Princess, Giselle banished from her kingdom by her lover’s evil stepmother, only to find herself transported to the real world of New York City.

The film is both an homage to, and a self-parody of, Disney's animated features, making numerous references to Disney's past works through the combination of live-action filmmaking, traditional animation, and computer-generated imagery.

The original film starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey also featured quite an impressive cast, including James Marsden (27 Dresses), Timothy Spall (Mr.Turner), Idina Menzel (Frozen), breakout star Rachel Covey, and Hollywood legend Susan Sarandon (Step Mom).

Becoming a huge success, Enchanted ended up being nominated for three Oscars in the Best Song category, thanks to the wonderful music written by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, for their songs So Close, That’s How You Know.. and Happy Working Song.

Hopefully Disenchanted can follow in these very large footsteps, becoming yet another phenomenon.