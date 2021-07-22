Patrick Dempsey finishes up filming Enchanted sequel in Wicklow

Hollywood stars Patrick Dempsey and Amy Andams will be wrapping up filming in Wicklow today, as it’s the last day on set in Enniskerry.

Over the past few months the Wicklow town has been transformed into a fairytale Disney village as filmmakers got to work on making the highly anticipated Enchanted sequel, aptly titled Disenchanted.

The people of Ireland were delighted by the fact that such high-regarded celebs were making themselves at home here on Irish shores, and it’s fair to say that we’ll be sad to say goodbye to our beloved McDreamy.

He truly has been taking to Irish life quite well and has been sharing his little adventures and sight-seeing quests on social media. From climbing the Sugar Loaf mountain in Wicklow and venturing up Bray Head to appreciating the Oscar Wilde statue in Merrion Square, Dempsey truly has gotten around.

However production isn’t over just yet, as Patrick and Amy will now be filming in the RDS in Dublin, working on a series of green screen scenes.

This new sequel is said to take place 10 to 15 years after the previous film ended with a ‘happily ever after’, as Giselle, Robert, and Morgan move to a new house in the suburb of Monroeville.

However, with the community being overseen by the nefarious Malvina Monroe, Giselle finds herself questioning her happiness, and ends up casting a spell that goes horribly wrong, turning both worlds upside down.

With filming well underway, Disenchanted is set for the streaming service Disney+ at some stage next year.