Pass the remote! 7 fun-filled films airing on the telly tonight

The Bank Holiday Weekend is finally upon us, and I for one couldn’t be more delighted. To help kick things off, the TV Guide Gods have blessed us with a wonderful line-up of fun-filled movies airing on the TV tonight, for the ultimate, chilled evening in.

No matter what you’re in the mood for — a comedic chick-flick, a suspense filled action-thriller or an emotional rollercoaster — there’s a film for everyone!

So, gather the snacks and pour yourself a drink, because tonight is movie night! Here’s the rundown on all the brilliant films airing on TV this evening.

Stronger – RTÉ Two, 9:30pm

Based on a true story and starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Stronger follows the journey of Jeff Bauman, who tragically lost both of his legs during the Boston marathon bombing in 2013.

Death Wish – Virgin Media One, 9pm

In this action thriller, which is a remake of the famed 1974 film franchise of the same name, Dr Paul Kersey (Bruce Willis), an experienced trauma surgeon, embarks on a mission for justice after his wife and daughter are brutally assaulted.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel – BBC One, 10:40pm

A decrepit hotel hosts seven British tourists who come to Jaipur on a holiday. Each one has a past and a new ambition, however, their lives intertwine with their host, who is also trying to get a grip on life. Featuring a star-studded cast including Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Bill Nighy, Dev Patel and Penelope Wilton.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials – E4, 9pm

The second installment in The Maze Runner series, The Scorch Trials sees Thomas (Dylan O’Brien) and his fellow ‘gladers’ on the run in the dessert, where they must escape WCKD soldiers and face the perils of the Scorch, a desolate landscape filled with dangerous obstacles.

22 Jump Street – ITV One, 10:15pm

A sequel to the popular buddy-cop action-comedy, 21 Jump Street, starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, this 2014 film once again follows Schmidt and Jenko, two undercover cops, who are sent on a mission to a college to investigate the use of a recreational drug known as WHYPHY. However, their bond is tested when Schmidt befriends a girl named Maya.

Skyfall – ITV Two, 8pm

This 2012 spy-film is the 23rd James Bond movie, starring Daniel Craig, Judi Dench and Javier Bardem. The story centres on James Bond's loyalty to M being tested when her past comes back to haunt her. When MI6 comes under attack, 007 must track down and destroy the threat, no matter how personal the cost.

Daddy’s Home – Film Four, 7:15pm

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg are the comedy double act in this hilarious 2015 family film. Ferrell plays a mild-mannered stepfather who vies for the attention of his wife's (Linda Cardellini) children when their biological father, Wahlberg’s character, returns.