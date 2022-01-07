Pass the remote! 3 thrilling films airing on TV this evening

Oh the weather outside is frightful and all we want to do is snuggle up underneath a blanket and escape into a rom-com or two.

Luckily the TV Guide Gods have blessed us once again with an absolutely stellar line-up of movies airing on the telly this evening, to keep us company on this cold Friday night.

So grab some popcorn, pour yourself a glass of wine (or two) and get cosy, because tonight is movie night! Here’s a rundown on the three fantastic films airing on TV this evening.

My Best Friend’s Wedding – Film Four, 6:40pm

This classic romantic comedy is just what we need to fight those January blues. It’s nostalgic, light-hearted, romantic and stars Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz — what’s not to love? Julianne is shocked when she learns that her best friend Michael is soon getting married. Overcome with a surge of mixed emotions, she makes up her mind to sabotage his wedding and win him over.

The Call – Virgin Media One, 9pm

If you’re in the mood for a captivating crime/thriller, then this is the movie to watch. Starring Halle Berry and Abigail Breslin, the film follows Jordan, a 911 operator whose mistake results in a teenager's death. Jordan gets a chance to redeem herself when an abducted girl calls her for help.

Colette – RTÉ Two, 9:30pm

Keira Knightley is the queen of period pieces, and this biographical drama is no exception. After moving to Paris, author Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette (Knightley) agrees to ghostwrite a semi-autobiographical novel for her husband (played by Dominic West). Its success soon inspires her to fight for creative ownership and overcome the societal constraints of the early 20th century.