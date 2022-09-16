Pass the popcorn! These great films are on the telly this weekend

Now that the weekend is finally here, we can start to look forward to snuggling up on the sofa with a nice cuppa, our preferred snack of choice, and a great film to watch!

Luckily, this weekend, the biggest TV channels are showing a fantastic selection of films for us to choose from. From rom-coms and sci-fi thrillers, to kids’ favourites and the latest Netflix releases, there is something in this list for everyone.

Check out our top picks of what is on the silver screen this weekend:

War of the Worlds – Friday 9pm, E4

This 2005 thriller from Steven Spielberg is based on the novel by HG Wells. This sci-fi film stars Tom Cruise as Ray, a divorced father who is looking forward to spending some quality time with his two children at the weekend, but is quickly thrown into chaos when alien war machines land on Earth and begin to attack humans. This leaves Ray with a deadly obstacle to overcome, and sends him on a perilous mission to save his children’s lives.

Bohemian Rhapsody – Saturday 9:40pm, RTÉ One

Actor Rami Malek won a Best Actor Oscar for his role in this biopic of legendary Queen frontman, Freddie Mercury. The film follows Freddie’s life throughout his time in Queen, from his very first appearance in the band, right through to a brilliant re-imagining of the group’s iconic Live Aid concert performance in 1985. Alongside Freddie’s untimely death as a result of AIDS, Bohemian Rhapsody weaves its story through love, friendship, loss, and music.

Paddington – Saturday 7:05pm, BBC One

BBC One recently added this as a late addition to their schedule, in honour of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. This kids’ film follows everyone’s favourite bear, Paddington, as he travels from Peru to London in search of a new life. When he arrives, he is adopted by the Brown family (headed by Hugh Bonneville), and together, they embark on a crazy, wonderful journey.

Bride Wars – Saturday 7:15pm, E4

Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson star in this hilarious rom-com as childhood best friends Emma and Liv, who are horrified when they discover that their wedding days have been booked on the same date and at the same venue. When neither of them refuse to back down or compromise, the pair enter into a bitter feud and do everything they can to sabotage the other’s big day.

Failure To Launch – Sunday 7:05pm, E4

In this 2006 rom-com, Matthew McConaughey plays Tripp, a lazy, thirtysomething man who refuses to leave home and make a life for himself, to the annoyance of his parents. In order to get him to leave, they hire Paula (Sarah Jessica Parker), whose job it is to entice stay-at-home men like Tripp to fall in love with her, and then encourage them to fly the nest. Naturally, hilarity (and romance) ensues.

About Time – Sunday 9:35pm, RTÉ 2

This classic from Richard Curtis stars Domhnall Gleeson as Tim, a man who discovers a shocking secret from his father – all of the men in his family can travel back in time! When Tim meets and falls head over heels in love with Mary (Rachel Adams), he uses his newfound gift to change the course of his love life. However, like all magic, Tim quickly begins to learn that there are some things that he just cannot change.

I Used To Be Famous – Netflix, available now

Ed Skrein stars Vince, a talented musician who used to be in the hottest boy band around. Dreaming of a comeback, he starts performing in the streets of Peckham. When he finds himself doing an impromptu jam with Stevie (Leo Long), a talented, autistic young drummer, the pair spark a connection and become friends, empowered by their shared love of music.

Do Revenge – Netflix, available now

Maya Hawke and Camilla Mendes play schoolgirls Eleanor and Drea in this Hitchcock-ian dark comedy. After the two girls meet for the first time, they decide to team up together to go after each other’s tormentors and bullies, proving that teenage schoolgirls can be terrifying.