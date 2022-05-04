Pass the popcorn! Everything new that’s landing on Netflix this May

The weeks really are flying by lately and believe or not, we’re at the beginning of a brand new month once again. As we enter the month of May, we can look forward to some sunnier, brighter days ahead, we can start to plan the numerous BBQ’s we’re bound to host and we can finally start to count down the days until our big summer holiday.

However, as we’re in Ireland there will of course be plenty of dreary evenings and dull days in our not-so-distant future. To keep us company and cosy, Netflix are adding a whole host of new shows and movies to their streaming service, throughout the month of May.

From reality shows to rom-coms and binge-worthy dramas, there really is something for everyone and every mood!

Here’s the rundown on everything being added to Netflix this month:

TV SHOWS

The Circle: Season 4 – coming May 4th

They're chatty. They're shady. They're secretly famous. They're this season's players — and all bets are off as they compete for the ultimate prize.

The Pentaverate – coming May 5th

After influencing global events for centuries, a secret society faces a dangerous threat from within. Can a Canadian reporter save them — and the world?

Clark – coming May 5th

This is the unbelievable story of Clark Olofsson, the controversial criminal who inspired the term "Stockholm syndrome." Based on his truths and lies.

Welcome to Eden – coming May 6th

A group of young adults attend a party on a remote island, but the supposed paradise they find waiting for them is anything but.

Workin' Moms: Season 6 – coming May 10th

Work-life balance?!? What's that? Kate, Anne, Jenny, Sloane and Val are clocking in overtime handling big problems at the office and at home.

The Lincoln Lawyer – coming May 13th

An iconoclastic idealist runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln in this series based on Michael Connelly's bestselling novels.

Bling Empire: Season 2 – coming May 13th

Los Angeles’s beloved uber-rich Asians are back with even more luxury, glamour and crazy. This season, a romance between Kevin and Kim percolates, Cherie and Jessey’s relationship is questioned, and as Kane and Kevin’s best bud friendship is tested, Beverly Hills’s rivalling queens, Christine and Anna, put a new twist on the art of social warfare. But through it all, the one thing these friends hold dearest to their hearts is their love for each other…and of course, impeccable style.

Love on the Spectrum U.S. – coming May 18th

Following the success of the multi-award winning Australian series, this insightful and warmhearted US based docu-series follows autistic people as they navigate the world of dating and relationships.

Insiders: Season 2 – coming May 19th

Ten new candidates sign up for a casting call for a reality show, unaware the cameras have already started rolling. Let the mind games begin — again.

Wrong Side of the Tracks – coming May 20th

A war veteran angry at the drug dealers and troublemakers infiltrating his neighborhood sets out to reform his wayward teenage granddaughter.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 – coming May 25th

In a new season of his reality series, "Everybody Loves Raymond" creator Phil Rosenthal travels the globe to take in local cuisine and culture of new destinations, including Oaxaca, Maine, Helsinki, Portland and Madrid.

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 – coming May 27th

Darkness returns to Hawkins just in time for spring break, triggering fresh terror, disturbing memories — and the threat of war.

MOVIES

The Takedown – coming May 6th

Forced to reteam after a decade, two mismatched cops investigate a murder in a divided French town, where a wider conspiracy looms.

Marmaduke – coming May 6th

Messy and mischievous Marmaduke has a big heart but can't stay out of trouble! Does he have what it takes to shine in the swanky dog show world?

Senior Year – coming May 13th

After a cheerleader (Rebel Wilson) falls off a pyramid and into a 20 year coma, she wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her.

The Perfect Family – coming May 18th

At first, Lucía is taken aback by her son's girlfriend's eclectic family, but little does she know the impact they'll have on her prim and proper life.

Toscana – coming May 18th

When a Danish chef travels to Tuscany to sell his father's business, he meets a local woman who inspires him to rethink his approach to life and love.

F*ck Love Too – coming May 20th

Love triangles and lingering doubts put relationships to the test as Lisa faces a difficult choice, Jack lands in a crisis and Bo questions her marriage.

Godspeed – coming May 23rd

An ex-army captain travels to Dalyan to stop his friend's beloved from marrying another man, but grief and trauma from a combat tragedy mar his journey.

A Perfect Pairing – coming May 19th

To land a major client, a hard-driving LA wine-company exec (Victoria Justice) travels to an Australian sheep station, where she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local (Adam Demos).

DOCUMENTARIES

Wild Babies – coming May 5th

Follow the adventures of baby lions, elephants, penguins, pangolins and more as they learn to navigate the highs and lows of life in the wild.

Our Father – coming May 11th

After a woman's at-home DNA test reveals multiple half-siblings, she discovers a shocking scheme involving donor sperm and a popular fertility doctor.

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror – coming May 18th

Anonymous and exploitative, a network of online chat rooms ran rampant with sex crimes. The hunt to take down its operators required guts and tenacity.