Pass the popcorn! Everything new landing on Netflix this weekend

The weekend is here at last and sadly, judging by the weather forecast, it looks like it’s going to be a wet one! There truly is no better way to spend a rainy day than being surrounded by snacks, snuggled under a cosy blanket and catching up with your favourite shows.

Luckily, Netflix is here to keep us company on these long cold nights as they’ve just added quite a few new films and series to the streaming service, just in time for the weekend.

No matter what you’re in the mood for — a light-hearted family comedy, a thrilling new drama or an insightful docu-series — there really is something for everybody.

Here’s a rundown of exactly what shows and films are landing on Netflix this weekend.

The Adam Project

After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-travelling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4

Offering unprecedented access, Season 4 will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for victory in one of the sport’s most dramatic seasons to date. Twenty drivers – some veterans, some rookies, this series offers never before seen footage and interviews from the sport’s biggest names.

Get ready to delve into fierce team rivalries, unexpected podiums, and the intense title battle between Mercedes and Red Bull as the pressure reaches an all-time high both on and off the grid.

The Last Kingdom: Season 5

A fragile peace has reigned in England for years, but Uhtred believes that trouble is just over the horizon — and events soon confirm his suspicions.

Queer Eye Germany

Five experts in lifestyle, fashion, beauty, health and design — known as the Fab Five — dazzle a nation and transform lives in this makeover series.

Life After Death with Tyler Henry

Clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry offers clarity and closure from the beyond while searching through his own family’s past in an intimate reality series.

Human Resources

From the inventive minds that brought us the award winning adult animation favourite Big Mouth comes the even edgier and adult-ier Human Resources. The spin-off pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years.

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You

Taylor Tomlinson returns to Netflix with her second original comedy special Look At You. Taylor hilariously shares an intimate look at her struggles with mental health, grief, and dating. Filmed at the historic Wilbur Theater in Boston.

Worst Roommate Ever

Violent con artists. Stone-cold killers. These terrifying true stories unveil some of the worst cohabitation experiences one could ever imagine.

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale

Elephants, lions, wolves and many more species thrive in the Kalahari Desert's Okavango Delta, but a worsening dry season threatens its future. Narrated by Bridgerton’s Regé Jean Page.

The Andy Warhol Diaries

After he's shot in 1968, Andy Warhol begins documenting his life and feelings. Those diaries, and this docuseries, take a peek behind his persona.

Karma's World: Season 2

New challenges inspire new songs for Karma as she starts a new job, runs for school president and works to make a difference in her community.