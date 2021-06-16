Pass the popcorn! Crazy, Stupid, Love is on the telly this evening

With reality dating shows like Love Island and Too Hot To Handle due to land on our screens in just a matter of days, it’s fair to say that love is well and truly in the air.

If you’re on the lookout for some light-hearted romance to set your sights on this evening, then you’ll be pleased to know that our favourite Ryan Gosling rom-com is airing on the telly tonight!

That’s right, the hugely popular 2011 romantic comedy, Crazy, Stupid, Love is going to be airing on RTÉ One this evening — just what we need for the ultimate girls night in or date night with bae.

This hilarious film stars quite a few of our favourite Hollywood names, including the likes of Steve Carell (The 40 Year Old Virgin, The Office), Emma Stone (Curella, Lala Land), Julianne Moore (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Kevin Bacon (Footloose, The Following) and of course Ryan Gosling (The Notebook, Lala Land).

It follows Cal (Steve Carell), a middle-aged man, who is left heartbroken when his wife asks for a divorce. However, to get over his loss, he starts picking up women at a bar on the insistence of his new-found friend, Jacob (Ryan Gosling).

This comedic film is a pure joy to watch from beginning to end, touching on raw and relatable family situations, as well as treating us to plenty of hilarious twists which will have you in absolute stitches. So, grab the popcorn and settle down for a night of easy, heart-warming entertainment.

Crazy, Stupid, Love is airing on RTÉ One this eveing, June 16, at 9:35pm. You can check out the trailer below;