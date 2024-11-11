Paris Hilton shares glimpse into daughter’s lavish birthday party

Paris Hilton is celebrating a milestone day for her daughter London.

The Stars Are Blind singer welcomed London into the world via surrogate in November of last year with her husband Carter Reum. The couple also had their son Phoenix via surrogate in January 2023.

As London turns one year old, Paris has shared an insight into the extravagant birthday party she organised for her little one.

On Instagram, Hilton revealed a sneak peek into the celebrations to her 26.5M followers.

She took to her Stories to post videos of her home and garden full of birthday decorations as she wrote, “Setting up for a special birthday party today! Can anyone guess the theme?”.

Paris then shared footage of a statue of the character Alice from Alice in Wonderland, giant flowers, teacups and clocks in her garden as she exclaimed, “London in Slivingland! Happy 1st birthday London!!”.

@parishilton Looking for a white rabbit? Welcome to London in Slivingland!Happy 1st Birthday, Baby London! You’ve changed my life in the most incredible ways… Our adventures are just beginning, and I can’t wait for all the magic ahead. I love you so much, London! original sound – wuvky –

To share more details from London’s special day, Paris posted videos to TikTok, where she wrote, “Looking for a white rabbit? Welcome to London in Slivingland! Happy 1st Birthday, Baby London!”.

She also penned a heartfelt tribute to her baby girl as she added, “You’ve changed my life in the most incredible ways… Our adventures are just beginning, and I can’t wait for all the magic ahead. I love you so much, London!”.

In the clip, Paris is dressed as Alice as she cuddles a rabbit. The rest of the post shows London also dressed as Alice, while Carter wore a Mad Hatter costume.

The socialite also shared a video of herself and Carter cradling the birthday girl as Paris captioned the post, “Celebrating our lil princess London’s 1st birthday”.

Many fans headed to the comments of the TikTok videos to share birthday wishes with London and to praise Paris and her adorable family.

One fan wrote, “Wow, she’s one already?! Growing so fast! Thanks for sharing ur family w/us. Happy Bday London!”.

“awwww. your precious family is growing up soooo fast”, penned a second fan, while another said, “your family is beautiful, I’m so happy for you”.