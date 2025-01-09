Paris Hilton confirms her home has burned down as LA fires rage on

Paris Hilton has announced that she has lost her home to the Los Angeles wildfires, which are continuing to rage on.

Reality star Paris lived in the city of Malibu with her husband Carter Reum, and the couple’s two children – one-year-old son Phoenix and one-year-old daughter London.

The wildfire initially began in the Palisades area of Los Angeles on Tuesday (January 7). At least five more fires have since broken out, most recently in the Hollywood Hills area of LA. Five people have been pronounced dead from the fires, and more than 137,000 people have been evacuated.

One of those people is Paris Hilton, who has since confirmed that she has tragically lost her home to the blazing wildfires.

Last night, the 43-year-old took to Instagram to post a news report of the damage from the ongoing fires.

“Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” Paris penned alongside the footage.

“This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London,” she admitted.

“While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe. My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires,” Paris continued.

The Simple Life star went on to note that she is reaching out to nonprofit organisations to “best support the communities impacted by these fires.” Paris also thanked firefighters for their “courage, dedication, and the incredible sacrifices”.

“We’re in this together, LA. Hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight. You never know when everything could change,” she concluded.

Many of Paris’ fans have since been sending her their support, as one replied: “I am so sorry to read this, the memories lost is just heartwrenching.”

“So scary. Grateful you’re all safe and praying this nightmare ends soon,” another commented.