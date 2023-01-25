Paris Hilton announces birth of first child via surrogate

Paris Hilton is now a mum!

The American businesswoman has welcomed her first child with her husband Carter Reum.

The 41-year-old has revealed that she and Carter are now parents to a baby boy, and that they welcomed their little one via surrogacy.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," Paris detailed to People. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy,” she gushed.

Paris later went on to tease the arrival of her son on social media.

Taking to Instagram last night, the new mum decided to share a sweet image of her child with her 21.7M followers. The mogul posted an adorable snap of her little boy’s tiny hand being wrapped around her thumb.

“You are already loved beyond words,” she penned in her caption, alongside a blue heart.

Since revealing the joyful news, many famous faces have taken to Paris’ comments section to congratulate her on becoming a mum.

“a BABY!!!!! congratulations so happy for you both!!”, wrote Chrissy Teigen, who recently welcomed her third child with her husband John Legend.

“So happy for you guys!!!”, replied reality star Kim Kardashian.

“I am Sooooooo happy for you . Sending lots and lots of love”, added model Heidi Klum.

Paris had been incredibly open in the past about her desire to become a mum. Speaking to People in December, she revealed that she and Carter had tried IVF during the Covid pandemic. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting,” she explained.

Paris and Carter had known each other for over a decade as friends, but the pair only began to date in 2019. They got engaged just before Valentine’s Day 2021, and subsequently tied the knot during a lavish ceremony in December of that same year.

Congratulations to the new parents!