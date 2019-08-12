Over €100,000 donated to help missing teen Nora Quoirin’s family

Over €100,000 has been donated to help the search for 15-year-old Irish teenager Nóra Quoirin, who went missing from a Malaysian jungle resort on August 4.

The family of Quoirin have been hunting for their daughter relentlessly for the past eight days, with more than 300 search and rescue personnel deployed.

The teenager suffers from a rare brain defect named holoprosencephaly, a congenital brain malformation resulting from incomplete separation of the right and left hemispheres.

The teenager's aunt set up an online fundraising page following her niece's disappearance, which has raised more than €95,000 thus far.

Her uncle set up a separate campaign, which now totals €14,000. 348 personnel were searching last week, according to Malasia's Malay Mail newspaper.

A new hotline was set up over the weekend by Malaysian police, with voluntary hikers joining in.

Please continue to share our appeal for #missing #hilang Nora Quoirin. She is a vulnerable, 15 year old girl. Updated poster here. pic.twitter.com/d7MtQA0PIa — Lucie Blackman Trust (@MissingAbroad) August 6, 2019

Her parents, Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin, a French-Irish couple who are based in London, thanked those involved in the search

“You have given up your time especially at a special festival time,” said Ms Quoirin, referring to Hari Raya Haji, the Islamic “festival of sacrifice” celebrations.

Meabh added:

“We want to say thank you to each and every one of you. We know you’re searching night and day for Nora. We see you working so hard and also praying with us and being with us.”

The family have said they remain hopeful after police leading the investigation refused to rule out a “criminal element”.

Interpol and Scotland Yard have joined the search. A spokeswoman for the National Crime Agency said:

“The National Crime Agency, the Met Police and the Irish police are working together to help and support the Malaysian authorities relating to Nora Quoirin’s disappearance.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lucie Blackman Trust intelligence on ops lbtrust.org or +44 800 098 8485.

Feature image: Twitter/@MissingAbroad