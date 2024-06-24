Our top tips on how to make your makeup last through concerts

Summer is well underway, which means that it’s also the peak season of festivals and concerts!

There are many incredible events lining up over the next few weeks, including Taylor Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour. The Grammy award winner is due to play three nights in Dublin this weekend, before returning to London’s Wembley Stadium for five more shows in August.

If you’ve got a wealth of music plans this summer, then you’ll more than likely be planning some incredible looks and outfits to make the events even more special.

However, in our opinion, there is no point in going all out with glamorous makeup and sparkly glitter if it’s not going to last! So, what can you do to help ensure that your makeup stays flawless throughout the best night of your life?

Below, we have gathered together our biggest top tips, all of which will help your makeup to stay in place as you sing and dance the night away. From solid base products to the best glitter hacks, you’ll find everything you need here:

1. Don’t try out new products on the day

When planning your makeup look, you might be tempted to treat yourself to some new skincare or makeup products, especially if you’ve heard rave reviews about them. However, if you’re testing a product for the first time on the day of the event, you might be risking a disaster! There are multiple reasons why this could ruin your makeup, such as wrong shade matches, ingredients failing to mix together, and, worst of all, allergic reactions. To avoid any of these incidents setting you back, you’re much better off sticking to what you know and already love using. If you’re still eager to wear new products, be sure to test them at least a week in advance, so that you will have time to fix any issues that they might cause.

2. Create a good base

When beginning any makeup look, the most important thing that you need to get right is your base. When we say this, we’re not just talking about primer and foundation – we mean skincare, too! Whether you’re an oily girl, have acne-prone skin, or have a face as dry as the desert, you will need to cater to your skin’s needs. Start out your look with your daily cleanser, moisturiser, and any other skincare products that you tend to use each morning. Then, your skin will be prepped and ready to move onto a base primer – an essential for when you want your makeup to last all day! Lastly, if the music event you’re attending is an outdoors one, ensure that you are sun-safe by wearing SPF underneath your makeup.

3. Make use of multi-purpose products

If you’re lucky enough to be travelling to a new place for your concert, you’ll likely be worried about the lack of space in your luggage for all of your makeup products. If you have no choice but to pack light, don’t stress! There are plenty of ways that you can cut down on your makeup bag. There are lots of multi-use products on the market these days, specifically designed to make your life easier. Benefit is renowned for their Benetint, which can be used as both a lip stain and a stunning liquid blush. Alternatively, if you have a big eyeshadow palette, you could find matte shades to use as contour, and shimmery champagnes to act as a highlighter. Don’t be afraid to get creative!

4. Glitter essentials

These days, one of the key aspects of getting ready for a concert or festival is applying some version of glitter to your face. It truly completes any look and shines amazingly in photos, but you’ve got to make sure it sticks first! For the easiest adhesive, we would recommend using lash glue (which you might already have in your makeup bag) as your glitter base. Apply a thin layer to your desired area, and then apply your shiny sparkles as normal. Hopefully, it should stay in place throughout the whole night!

5. Keep it waterproof

Whether it’s dodging rain showers or crying real tears at seeing your favourite singers live, there’s a high chance that your makeup could be threatened by water. To keep those pesky drops from turning your eyes into a panda's, waterproof mascara is a must! It works just as well as a regular mascara, but allows your lashes to be a bit more protected from staining and clumping. You don’t have to go high-end for the best lashes, either – there are plenty of affordable options out there, such as Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Sky High.

6. Powder and set

The final step in your makeup routine should always be setting your look in place. There’s no point in doing a mesmerising makeup look, only to have it slide off your face a few hours later! All skin types should ensure that you have powder in your routine, but especially if you’re prone to oily skin. Although we find loose powders to be more effective, it might be easier to bring a solid, compact powder with you, especially if you have a long way to travel to the venue. For setting sprays, you can’t go wrong with e.l.f’s Stay All Night Setting Mist – it does exactly what it says on the tin, and at a great price, too.