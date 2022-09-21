Our top favourite looks from this autumn’s hottest makeup trends

Now that the seasons are finally changing, we tend to start thinking about altering our makeup looks slightly to mark the new months ahead. We love doing this each year, not just because it makes us feel fresh and revitalised, but also because it usually doesn’t require us to break the bank on any new products – everything you need is likely already at your disposal!

Whether you’re looking for a bold new look or something subtle to spice up your everyday makeup routine, then you are guaranteed to find something in this list! If you fancy an autumnal change to your makeup look this year, then check out our favourite picks from this year’s hottest trends:

Say goodbye to dry skin

Once the weather begins to turn colder, we immediately begin to worry that our makeup will start to cake, as a result of dry patches. This is why skincare should be one of the most important steps in your makeup routine! In order to achieve your desired look, your base must be prepped and ready for it. For the autumn months, we recommend using skincare products that will specifically target dry skin, leaving your face looking as dewy as ever.

Glossy for autumn

Along with dewy skin, this is the perfect way to give your skin a glow during the dreary autumnal weather! Our lips can often struggle with dryness and cracked skin as the temperature begins to lower. To avoid this as much as possible, we recommend using a lip oil, lip balm, or a hydrating lip gloss to keep your lips looking and feeling as sumptuous as possible. No dry skin on the agenda for this year, please!

Heavy on the blush

Do you love the natural flush of colour that colder, autumnal weather brings to your face? Well, this trend is for you! This year, we’re noticing an outpouring of love for blush, and it’s easy to understand why. A beautiful blusher shade can give you the radiance you desire, and can bring lots of life back into your makeup look. If you tend to stay away from blush, why not try applying a tiny bit more to enhance your natural features?

Go graphic with eyeliner

This standout look could be your new favourite! If you’re fond of winged eyeliner, then perhaps consider taking your eye look to the next level. This trend really allows you to be as experimental as you want – you can make your liner as intense or as subtle as you wish! In order to get your look as precise as possible, we would recommend using a liner with an extremely fine tip. Pencil and pen liners both accommodate this trend, so it is completely up to you which one you go with. Above all else, have fun experimenting!

Natural is the way

Although we generally tend to associate natural base looks with summer and heavier foundations with autumn and winter, this year, those trends seem to be less defined! 'Glass skin' looks are becoming more popular, with people choosing to ditch heavy foundations and opting instead for a glowing, subtle base. If this sounds up your street, then we would recommend using a lighter base product, such as a CC cream or a tinted moisturiser, to achieve the desired effect. Although this look encourages you to strip away products, the inclusion of highlighter is also a must – dust it on your cheekbones, the tip of your nose, and your cupid’s bow to add even more radiance!

Stand out with these brows

This is by far the boldest look on our list! Of course, this dramatic change won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, but we’ve been seeing it everywhere recently – even celebrities such as Lily James and Kendall Jenner have been sporting this trend. To achieve bleached brows, we can assure you that no bleach is actually required. Instead, take your favourite concealer and apply it over your brow hairs, to make them appear thinner and lighter in colour. Finish off your brows by setting them with powder, to ensure that the product will stay in place.

Just a pop of colour

Colourful makeup looks are continuing to be all the rage! If a bold, bright eyeshadow look isn’t what you’re after, this doesn’t mean that you need to completely stay away from colourful shades in your palette. More and more, we’re seeing trends that include just a pop of colour, to make the eyes stand out a bit more. Why not try including a splash of yellow or blue in the inner corner of your eye? We guarantee that it will give you the awakened look you’ve always craved!

A classic dark lip

You can never go wrong with a dark lip during the autumnal season! This classic look has been around for decades, and we predict that it will never go out of style. We especially love this option for evening wear, but of course, it is completely versatile! You can finish off your flawless makeup look with several different dark lip options – a deep red (which we also love in the winter months for Christmas), a berry tone to highlight the spooky season, a more neutral brown shade, or, if you’re feeling particularly daring, a jet black lip! Whatever you choose to go with, a dark lip shade is sure to be the perfect finishing touch to your new makeup look.