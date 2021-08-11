Our must see tourist attractions within walking distance of Galway city centre!

Galway city is one of Ireland's best spots for a fun weekend away, with it's reputation for great pubs, traditional music and amazing scenery. But when tourists arrive, they're often at a loss of how to make the most of this amazing city – because on the surface, it just looks like endless streets of pubs!

If you're into that, that can be really fun, but if you're looking for ways to fill your morning and afternoon before havign a night on the town, Galway has plenty to offer those who know where to look! Check out soem of our favourite things to do around Galway city that are all within walking distance of the city centre – no driving required!

The Claddagh

(Galway tourism)

The iconic image of Galway city: The rolling green walk along the harbour with the Atlantic’s waves crashing just beyond. The Claddagh has a windswept beauty that’s unusual to see in a city centre. Situated beyond the Latin quarter, it’s a gorgeous spot to see views of the city, the coastline and the often dramatically stormy sea. A beautiful walkway has been made there so you can make the most of the harbour views and see a different side of Galway city.

Salthill Promenade

(Connaught Tribune)

If you carry on from the Claddagh walk out of the city, you’ll find yourself venturing out towards one of Ireland’s most iconic seaside scapes. Salthill Promenade is famed for it’s gorgeous 3km walk that – on clear days – allows you to see across the bay to south county Galway and North Clare. Visit Blackrock diving tower to see local swim enthusiasts making daring dives into the ocean and during the summer months, see it transform into a miniature Coney Island with the funfair attractions. There are lots of sights of interest along the walk to stop and see like the Famine Ship Memorial, Mutton Island Lighthouse walk and Ladies beach, so take your time with a leisurely stroll on a beautiful day.

Galway City Museum

(Galway City Museum)

The Galway City Museum is located along another iconic must-see Galway hot spot, the long walk. Often pictured on postcards of Galway, the long walk is a beautiful part of the Claddagh and features the Spanish Arch a major landmark of Galway and an important part of its historical trading ties with Spain. The city itself tells the story of the city from its time as the city of the 12 tribes through to modern times, where it has displays about the contemporary thriving art and craft scene in the city as well as a fascinating focus on its role as a hub of marine biology research.

Quay/Shop Street

(Galway Tourism)

If you’re in the mood to spend, Shop/Quay street is full of not only big name brands like River Island and Tommy Hilfiger, but also lots of local boutiques and craft stores full of once-off finds and beautiful, unique pieces.

Charlie Byrne’s Bookshop

(Charlie Byrne)

If you’re out shopping or just a book lover in general, Charlie Byrnes Bookshop is an absolute must. A labyrinth of room after room filled with books on every topic imaginable, it’s a true reader’s paradise. Their expert staff can point you in the direction of any book you can dream of and their range covers second hand books, new releases, rare finds and everything in between.

Galway cathedral

(Galway tourism)

Galway cathedral is a central part of Galway’s history as well as an imposing and beautiful part of its skyline. The massive domes building is officially called The Cathedral of Our Lady Assumed into Heaven and St Nicholas, but that’s a bit of a mouthful, so it’s known to locals as Galway Cathedral – even though it used to be the grounds of the city jail! Featuring stunning craftsmanship and an amazing interior, it’s well worth a visit to this jaw-dropping 1965 build.

Eyre Square

(Galway tourism)

The centre of Galway City, Eyre Square is right in the middle of all the tourist hustle and bustle, so be prepared for an onslaught of crowds! At Christmas there’s a gorgeous market there that goes all out with entertainment and decoration and during the year it’s a great spot to visit some of Galway’s beautiful sculptures and landmarks like ‘The Brown Door’, ‘Lynch’s Window’ and ‘The John F. Kennedy Memorial’. Be sure to check out O’Connells Pub for a cool beer garden with a wood-fired pizza oven and An Púcan Pub just around the corner for another totally glam beer garden and good fun.

The Latin Quarter

(Joe.ie)

This part of the city is absolutely buzzing with life, regardless of the time of year. The Latin Quarter is the major pub and restaurant district of the city and you’ll have no short of amazing food, craic and ceol when you’re there! Some of our favourite spots there include Tigh Neachtains which is a great spot to sit out and watch the world go by, Dough Bros if you’re looking for a super satisfying pizza experience, Cava Bodega for some of the best tapas you’ll ever have outside of Spain and The Quays for great live music and night life. If you’re into Seafood and looking to treat yourself, try out Kirwan’s tucked away seafood bar and – although it’s a little off the beaten Latin Quarter track – Il Vicolo is amazing for a gorgeous Italian outdoor experience that will make you feel you’re sitting out in Amalfi.