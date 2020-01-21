‘Our lives changed for the better’: Baby joy for model Ashley Graham

Huge congratulations are in order for Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin who have welcomed their first child together.

The new mum confirmed the joyous news on Instagram and we couldn’t be happier for her.

Ashley gave birth to her tiny tot at 6pm on Saturday, January 18. Ashley welcomed a baby boy, but has yet to reveal his name.

The model simply wrote: “At 6.00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time. 1.18.2020.”

The new mum revealed she was expecting her first child on her and Justin’s ninth wedding anniversary.

“Today on our ninth wedding anniversary, Justin and I couldn’t be more happy to share the news that we are growing our family. Together we have received this beautiful blessing and can’t wait to share our unconditional love,” she gushed.

Ashley announced that she was set to welcome a son during an appearance on The Ellen Show. She couldn’t help but grin when she unveiled the special news, “Yay! I’m having a boy! I’m going to be a mommy to a boy!”

We cannot wait to find out what name Ashley and Justin pick for their baby boy. What a perfect way to kickstart 2020.