Our favourite pieces from Stacey Solomon’s In The Style range

Everything seems to be falling into place for Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon. From releasing her debut novel earlier this year and moving into her lavish forever home with fiancé Joe Swash to landing her own home improvement TV series and launching a fabulous clothing line, she’s been a busy woman!

Today the mum-of-three launched a gorgeous new collection with the popular fashion brand, In The Style, which was reported to be their biggest collaboration to date.

Stacey’s new line is just what we need to complete our new and improved summer wardrobes with plenty of light floral dresses, fruity patterns and easy breezy outfits. The sizes range from 4 to 28 with all items available in regular, petite and tall sizes to suit every figure.

However, proving quite successful already, quite a few items have sold out within mere minutes of the collection going on sale, so if you were thinking about picking up a few bits, you might want to move quickly!

Not sure what to get? Don’t worry — here’s a list of our absolute favourite pieces from the collection which we can see ourselves wearing all summer long.

€59.00

This glamorous gown would be absolutely perfect to wear to a summer wedding or a garden party.

All Photos: inthestyle.ie

€42.00

Smock dresses are really in right now, and this linen number gives off such a classy yet casual vibe.

€35.00

Peplum tops are seriously making a comeback right now, so you might as well embrace the trend with this adorable lemon-printed rendition.

€39.00

We can already picture ourselves donning this sweet little dress, packing ourselves a picnic and enjoying some glorious sunshine — bliss!

€31.00

Speaking of summer dresses, this floral number is another one of our personal favourite items from the range and it comes with a variety of matching hair accessories.

Lemon Print Longline Tunic Blouse

€49.00

In case you didn’t know, lemon prints play a big part in this stylish range, and we’re not mad about it.

€63.00

Everyone needs an oversized cardigan to layer over our summer wardrobe, especially considering our summer weather is not usually anything to write home about.

€42.00

The only thing better than a smock dress right now, is a tiered smock dress. Plus, who can resist those frilled sleeves?!