Our favourite oat brand, Flahavan’s launches new oat drinks range

For the last few years, we have been making a conscious effort to eat and drink more plant-based foods. It’s been relatively easy to avoid meat with the rest of the family embracing the vegetarian world more than 4 years ago. But it has taken us far longer, to move away from dairy for teas and coffee as the availability of non-dairy drinks isn’t as strong in our local town and what is available is not to our taste (I just cannot stomach coffee made with coconut milk or soya milk).

Increasingly, in the last year, we have been making the move to oat milk and to be honest, it tastes great and is something we are now used to using.

So, when we heard that Flahavan’s were launching their first-ever Oat Drink range we were delighted as it is our favourite breakfast porridge brand and now can be our go-to Irish oat milk too.

The new range is made using only the highest quality Irish oats, the new products were created in response to the increasing popularity of plant-based beverages in recent years. Flahavan’s is all about bringing wholesome goodness to the nation’s breakfast tables every day and its new Oat Drinks range is no exception.

The new range of plant-based, vegan friendly Oat Drinks has a tasty and delicate oaty flavour; contains no added sugar and works extremely well with breakfast cereals, hot drinks, in smoothies and for baking.

Responding to the differing needs of their consumers, Flahavan’s has developed a range of three oat drink products. Available now, the three new variants include Vitamin Rich, Organic and Barista and are all made with locally sourced Irish oats.

Flahavan’s Barista Oat Drink

Made with locally sourced Irish Oats, Flahavan’s Barista Oat Drink is tasty and foamable – ideal for helping you create the most delicious frothy coffees at home or at work.

Flahavan’s Organic Oat Drink

Flahavan's Organic Oat Drink is created using the highest quality Irish Organic Oats to create a smooth and refreshing with a subtle oaty flavour we’re sure you’ll love.

Flahavan’s Vitamin Rich Oat Drink

Smooth and refreshing, Flahavan’s Vitamin Rich Oat drink is enhanced with Calcium, Vitamin B12; Vitamin D and Riboflavin to make sure you’re getting an extra boost of key nutrients from your plant-based beverage.

I have made brown bread with oat milk and a delicious white sauce for lasagne and you really would not have noticed that it was made of oat milk.

Oat milk isn’t just for vegans! This is an easy change for you to make – if you are a dairy milk drinker, then considering giving oat milk a try and if possible, make it an Irish Flahavan’s Oat Milk Drink. The impact on the environment is significant but there are also noted benefits to reducing dairy which you will benefit from too.

Flahavan’s new range of Oat Drinks will soon be available in all major supermarkets including Dunnes, SuperValu and Tesco at a RRP of €2.49 per litre.

For further information, inspiration and recipes please visit Flahavan’s here. Over the coming weeks and months, we will be writing more on our transition to plant-based eating importantly sharing our favourite plant-based meals which we now all crave.