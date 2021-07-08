Our favourite looks from the Cannes Film Festival 2021

Just like all of us, celebs are taking their opportunities to get dressed up this summer whenever they can – and the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival is a seriously glam excuse! We’re loving creeping on all the style at awards ceremonies now that they’re starting to happen again and the Cannes Film Festival is one of the best one sot find super chic and original style. Take a look at our favourites from last night’s opening ceremony!

Bella Hadid

(PopSugar)

Bella stuns at every red carpet she attends, but this look she wore to attend the screening of ‘Anette’ and the opening ceremony of the festival had our jaws dropping. The swathes of black tulle, contrasting elegantly with the structured, stark white give sus majorly chic vibes, especially with understated updo and accessories. Definitely one of our favourites of the night, this understated but sleek look has us shook.

Jessica Chastain

(Harper's Bazaar)

Jessica Chastain is already striking in her own right, but pair her moon pale skin and fiery hair with the dramatic black of her gown and she’s show-stopping. The sheer tulle gave the darkly dramatic look some softness and the full, flowing skirt adds a femininity that Chastain pulls off expertly. 10/10.

Marion Cotillard

(Evening Standard)

Marion Cotillard served up futuristic chic in a classic shape this year, with a glamorous, silver midi, that drew the eye in the Cannes sunlight. A shimmering, one-shouldered affair, the Chanel dress is intricately and expertly designed to deliver glamour to the highest degree.

Candice Swanepoel

(Refinery29)

Okay, if there was a prize for outfit of the night, South African model Candice Swaenpoel would be getting it hands down. This Etro jumpsuit is giving us major retro Mamma Mia vibes – the fringed sleeves, the deep v, the diamonté pattern – we’re in love.

Jodie Foster

(HarpersBazaar)

In terms of sheer elegance, Jodie Foster slays this red carpet look. She looks like royalty in this pared back, utterly chic look, with cut out panels adding a sexy accent to the overall outfit. The satin material, pure white colour and fitted but not skintight cut make this dress a timeless classic, and one that definitely turned heads last night.

Leila Bekhti

(Cannes Film Festival)

Moving away from the classic Cannes gowns, Leila Bekhti pulled up in an utterly sophisticated and sexy suit that epitomizes that offbeat, French style. The off the shoulder cut makes for a sultry twist and something totally different. Strappy heels and sleeked back hair add a femininity and delicacy to the look has it coming out on top. Bravo!