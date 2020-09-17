Our favourite crisps are back for limited time only

Let's be honest, it’s been a pretty crud year. Even the smallest of wins to lift our spirits from the misery that has been heaped upon the nation's collective psyche over the last few months is welcome. With the pandemic causing havoc in our lives, we'll take any glimmer of happiness or joy that's on offer.

We also love a good bag of crisps – especially finger lickin’ corn snacks like Banshee Bones but sadly they went out of production a while back, so we haven’t been able to indulge in quite some time.

However, drum roll please, we can reveal that Tayto are bringing them back!

One of Ireland’s most popular snacks is back by popular demand for Hallowe’en. The Salt & Vinegar flavour is back to an extremely limited time only.

They will only be available in a 12-pack (I know, you’re gutted you can’t just buy one pack, we know) and they are priced at €3.

You’re welcome.