Our favourite beauty advent calendars to treat yo’self this December!

We know, we know – it’s only October. But it’s never too early to get prepared, especially this year, for Christmas! With shipping delays with packages, bigger demands for beauty products than ever and all of us in need of a little pampering after the last year, now is the time to start thinking about which beauty advent calendar to treat yourself with this year!

From Clarins to Pretty Little Thing to The Body Shop, 2021’s beauty calendar offering is off the charts. Super glam, festive and fun, these calendars are the perfect way to build up to the holidays and get major bang for your buck with all the products you get in one beautiful product. Check out our top selections of the best advent calendars out there this year to get your order in early!

The iconic YSL makeup, fragrance and skincare collections all feature in the 2021 YSL Advent Calendar. The perfect calendar to treat yourself or someone else to 17 miniature products, 6 full-sized goods and an additional YSL gift, it will delight and surprise throughout the whole month of December! Discover their iconic YSL collections in this stunning calendar that will be a treat every day of the month!

The countdown to Christmas can begin with Clarins’ advent calendar that will bring a new beauty surprise every day of the month! Advent calendars aren’t just children who can’t wait for Christmas! With 24 make-up and skincare surprises to enhance your Christmas preparations, you can step into December with a beautiful glow from Clarins’ Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch, their Energizing Emulsion and SOS Hydra Mask among so many other stunning products!

Counting down to Christmas has never looked so good with the PrettyLittleThing Beauty Advent Calendar! It’s back and bigger than ever for 2021, having been a total sell-out last year. This 24-day calendar is perfect for yourself or your bestie this festive season. Packed full of must-have beauty essentials, you’ll find all the lust-worthy skin and makeup products that will keep you glowing through the holiday season. Featuring goodies from your favourite brands including Morphe, Pixi, Bondi Sands, Illamasqua, Star Skin, Eyeko and PLTSkin, you’ll be spoilt for choice! Being the beauty queen, you already are you’ll have 24 reasons to pamper yourself every day and why not? With a value of £204, you can buy all of this for an amazing €80.

With the sales of advent calendars at Boots increasing by almost 20% last year, you better grab one from their gorgeous range soon! They’re offering a record number of calendars from top-selling brands to make every day of December one to remember this year! With a line-up including No7, Soap and Glory, Liz Earle and Rituals and Ted Baker, they’ve rounded up the top 10 picks of this year's best-selling advent calendars to help you treat yourself all month long!

Upgrading your makeup and skincare collection this December and feeling good doesn’t have to be boring or bank account-breaking! Discovering the Lancôme beauty advent calendar is a lifesaver this Christmas for nay beauty lover looking to overhaul their beauty routine this December. Treat yourself to Lancôme’s iconic Advanced Génifique Eye Cream, Hypnôse Black Mascara, Absolue Eye Serum and so many more luxe products to indulge in every day of December – Merry Christmas to you!

Brown Thomas have unveiled their first ever luxurious Christmas Beauty Advent Calendar filled with 25 incredible skincare, make-up, fragrance and haircare products from the best and most iconic brands in beauty! Priced at €295, the decadent advent calendar contains cult classics and must-have products in a mix of full size and deluxe size with a treat behind every door. Worth over €690, it’s set to be one of the most coveted gifts from Brown Thomas this Christmas and will be available for a limited-time only.

Housed in a beautiful box depicting the iconic Brown Thomas Grafton Street flagship store, each drawer has beauty treats from the industry’s best brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Augustinus Bader, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Kiehl’s, MAC, Hourglass, NARS, Laura Mercier, Escentric Molecules and Olaplex – what more could a girl ask for?

Embark into a stellar holiday adventure following the path of the stars with the Atelier Cologne Advent Calendar 2021and Limited Edition Clementine California. Atelier Cologne’s Perfume Wardrobe contains eight of their much-loved Cologne Absolues. Perfect as a gift or to discover your new favourite from the diverse range, it’s the perfect calendar to unleash an enchanting holiday experience and discover the collector Clementine California limited edition 100ml bottle, the iconic Cologne Absolue, embellished with a midnight blue-lacquered bottle and a shiny milky way to transport your senses beyond the stars. Playful, thoughtful and versatile, it’s a stunning gift, either to yourself of a friend!

A dreamland of giving awaits inside Kiehl’s Limited Edition Advent Calendar. Featuring beautiful holiday-inspired designs by artist Marylou Faure, this collection houses one of their customer favourite skincare products behind each door for the ultimate gift that keeps on giving!

The 2021 Christmas advent calendar features 24 travel-sized hair, skin, and body care products. It’s truly chock-full of beauty goodies that will satisfy everyone on your holiday shopping list, and it’s a real deal. As with previous years, the 2021 calendar features miniature versions of several of the best-selling beauty essentials, such as Ultra Facial Cream, Midnight Recovery Contrate and Crème De Corps. This year you’ll also find their newest Kiehl’s product, the Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Microdose Serum!

Last year, L’Occitane launched their first Reusable Advent Calendar and it sold out within weeks! So, this year they have created their second Reusable Advent Calendar which you can repurpose for years to come. Made from recycled cotton, it has been designed in collaboration with UK illustrator Kitty McCall, who is inspired by nature to create colour, pattern and joy for your homes. The Reusable Advent Calendar contains their most coveted products from skincare favourites Immortelle Overnight Serum and Divine Cream to body care heroes Petit Remedy and Almond Supple Skin Oil. The perfect pampering, good-for-the-planet present to yourself.

The Body Shop’s new advent calendars in their brand new, unique and reusable popup design might be their best advent calendars ever! Inspired by the incredible acts of selfless love shown by people all over the world, their beauty calendars are filled with joyful treats and daily acts of kindness to bring some joy to your friends, family and fellow humans.

Among the 25 surprises inside are some full-sized favourites, including the creamy Shea Shampoo, brand new Avocado Body Butter, and mini versions of skin-pampering face masks. When you buy their new advent calendars this Christmas you will also contribute to The Body Shop’s goal of donating a minimum of €585,000 to their selected charities globally. As a way of reaching that goal The Body Shop has partnered with Family Carers Ireland to help give young carers in the Republic and North of Ireland the support they need to build brighter futures and happy childhood memories, so you can treat yourself and do good for the Christmas season!

All of your beauty dreams are about to come true this holiday season with the new Beauty Dreams & Secrets beauty advent calendar! Discover a magic makeup or skincare icon in every jewel-handled drawer! This treasure chest of beauty secrets includes 3 full-sized, and 9 travel-sized products so you can create a full look! It includes the Hollywood Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight, a dreamy rose gold highlighter inspired by the digitally-remastered tricks of Hollywood & the flawless filters of social media. It also features a full-size Colour Chameleon in Pillow Talk, an easy-to-use eyeshadow pencil to light up your eyes in a new dreamy shade. Along with many other dreamy products, this is a truly stunning advent calendar to invest in this holiday season.