Our 5 favourite fashion bloggers give us all the festive Christmas day outfit inspo!

The selection of the Christmas day outfit can be a long and arduous process. We want something that will wow, but will also be comfy and wearable all day long. Were always looking for inspiration, so we compiled some of our favourite looks from the past couple of weeks to inspire your Christmas day outfit – whether you’re looking for dressy, comfy or chic!

The Blazer Dress

This look feels like it’s simply never gone out of style. The perfect blend of girly and masculine, pretty and tough, the silhouette offsetting the extreme nature of each, creating an edgy and fashionable look. This look could be paired with heels or a chunky boot as it’s totally versatile and gives us major ‘model-off-duty vibes.

It’s the perfect Christmas Day outfit as it’s chic, sleek and a nice mix of formal and chilled. Dress it up or down – and slip into something more comfy (like PJs) after your big dinner!

The Silky Festive Dress

The silky dress is back right in time for the festive season and is making its comeback in gorgeous jewel tones like this one! This trend that is sweeping the autumn/winter 21 runways and high streets this season will be sure to give your lockdown wardrobe that final boot out the door!

Although the silk dress can be an intimidating staple item for this season with its clinging, sexy and bold look, it’s a total myth that only a few body types can pull them off. The perfect feminine piece to pair with the oversized, chunky outwear for a trip out on Christmas day, they’re slippery soft, they scream elegance and sexiness and the slinky fits are going to a another staple of this season and you can pair them with just about anything to make them more dressed up or down! Perfectly versatile!

The Blair Waldorf

We are obsessed with this look from the ever-stylish Laura Mullet! Feminine but powerful, this perky and preppy look is absolutely a vibe for Christmas day! The blazer-skirt combo in the chic tweed is absolutely something we could see Queen B wearing Christmas day!

Festive and fabulous, it’s a look that we’ve seen hitting the runway this year for the fashion forward and preppy queen. Paired with a ruffled blouse and knee-high boots this look could be adorable, especially if you wear those cute, patterned tights that are so in this season!

The Power Suit

It a style move we never saw coming, the power suit is back in an all new slouchy, sexy form! Now appearing in chic, vibrant colours, oversized blazer trend of last summer has morphed into a co-ord statement outfit in its winter reincarnation – and we’re not one bit mad about it!

Not only does this look give us a powerful and bold statement to rock Christmas day, but it also means we have a warmer but still gorgeous option to wear on all our winter nights out! No more shivering in sparkly Christmas dresses – this year it’s all about the suit.

The Winter Whites

Cosy, adorable and total snow queen vibes, this look is the ultimate winter wonderland outfit! The monochrome look works best when you keep the cream or white shades all the same, and especially when you pair it with a cute pair of white boots, which are all the rage this season!

This look is Christmassy to a tee and we adore how chic Karina looks! Styled perfectly with an overcoat and preppy little bag, it’s a polished and old money kind of look that will have heads turning – just be careful with the cranberry sauce!