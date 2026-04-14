Meaghers is bringing a wellness village to Bloom 2026

Bord Bia Bloom is already one of the best weekends on the Irish calendar — sunshine (hopefully), stunning gardens and an excuse to wander around the Phoenix Park pretending you know what a perennial is. This year though, there’s a genuinely exciting new addition: a full-on wellness village, courtesy of Meaghers Pharmacy Group.

Meaghers is coming to Bloom 2026 as the festival’s official Wellness Partner, bringing with it the Meaghers 360° Wellness Village — a brand new, immersive destination sitting right at the heart of the 70-acre Phoenix Park site. The festival runs from Thursday 28 May to Monday 1 June, over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

So what’s actually in this Wellness Village?

Think less “grab a leaflet about vitamins” and more a proper, curated wellbeing experience. At the centre of it all is the Meaghers 360° Wellness Stage, hosting expert talks, panel discussions and movement classes throughout the festival. Topics will span hormone health, gut health, sleep, stress, inflammation, nutrition, healthy ageing and mental wellbeing — basically every headline health conversation happening in Ireland right now.

The speaker line-up is seriously impressive. Oonagh O’Hagan, Professor Mary Ryan, Laura Dowling, Miriam Hussey, Clare McKenna, Mark Fennell, Brian Pennie, Jennifer Rock, Professor Niall Moyna and Professor Donal O’Shea are all set to take the stage. Between them they cover everything from pelvic health to performance nutrition, so there’s something relevant no matter where you are in your wellness journey.

Beyond the stage, visitors can explore premium wellness brand stands, interactive installations and health screenings. Meaghers will also be running a Health Hub and a Wellness Check-In service on-site, offering blood pressure checks, carotenoid screening, scalp analysis and pelvic floor and core analysis — all carried out on the spot.

A big moment for Meaghers

The partnership marks a double milestone: 25 years of Meaghers Pharmacy Group and 20 years of Bord Bia Bloom. Oonagh O’Hagan, CEO of Meaghers, took ownership of the original Baggot Street store in 2001 and has since built it into one of Ireland’s most trusted pharmacy brands — with ten Dublin locations and an online store shipping to over 80 countries.

Her philosophy has always been rooted in prevention rather than cure, and the Bloom village is a very public expression of that. “For 25 years, Meaghers has been rooted in wellness — supporting people not just when they are unwell, but in staying well every day,” Oonagh said. “By bringing a modern, holistic approach to wellbeing right to the heart of Ireland’s largest festival, we hope to inspire healthier habits that last long after Bloom ends.”

Laura Douglas, Head of Bloom and Brand Partnerships at Bord Bia, added: “It is so exciting to be marking Bord Bia Bloom’s 20th year with an incredible line-up of talent across gardening, food, sustainable living, and wellness. We look forward to opening the gates in the Phoenix Park in just a few weeks’ time and encourage people to secure tickets in advance.”

Worth getting your tickets sorted

If you’re planning to go to Bloom this year — and honestly, the wellness village alone makes it worth it — tickets are available now and the advice is to book ahead. For more information on Meaghers and their 360° approach to health, visit meagherspharmacy.ie.