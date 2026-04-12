The Lost Packages Pop-Up Is Coming to Limerick This Month

You know that parcel you ordered three months ago that never arrived? Turns out it might have ended up in a giant wooden crate in a shopping centre, waiting for someone else to claim it. That someone could be you.

The King Colis Lost Packages pop-up is coming to Limerick for the very first time this month, and if you haven’t heard of it yet, prepare to fall down a very enjoyable rabbit hole. The French firm behind the concept has already had hugely successful runs in Dublin and Cork, and now Parkway Shopping Centre gets its turn. The pop-up will be open from Tuesday 21st April to Sunday 26th April, and admission is completely free.

So what exactly is King Colis?

Every year, millions of online orders go undelivered. Wrong address, failed delivery, lost in transit — whatever the reason, once a customer gets their refund the package would traditionally end up destroyed. King Colis stepped in to change that. Since 2023, the company has been buying up those undelivered parcels and giving them a second life by selling them on at pop-up events across Europe.

The packages are sold by weight. You get ten minutes to browse through a literal tonne (well, ten of them) of sealed courier bags, pick the ones that feel promising, bring them to the till, get them weighed, pay up — and then you get to open them. It’s part shopping trip, part lucky dip, and apparently part full-on adrenaline rush if the queues at the Dublin and Cork events are anything to go by.

Previous shoppers have found designer clothes, cosmetics, household appliances, tech gadgets and even an ultra-rare Pokémon card and a collectible gold bar. So yes, there is genuine treasure in those crates. There’s also no guarantee of what you’ll get, which is half the fun — or the risk, depending on how you look at it.

Shoppers dig into mystery ‘Secret Pack’ parcels at a King Colis event.

The mum case for going

With it all going on in our busy households, treating yourself to something that isn’t an absolutely necessary household purchase can feel almost radical. A trip to this pop-up could genuinely be the most fun you have in a shopping centre all year — and you could walk away with something brilliant for a fraction of what it would cost retail.

It would also make a fairly brilliant activity with older kids who are into the whole unboxing thing. Just be warned: they will absolutely want to choose the parcel themselves and they will not listen to your weight-to-value logic.

Killian Denis, CEO and co-founder of King Colis, said: “After the success of our pop-ups in Dublin and Cork we are thrilled to bring another King Colis Lost Packages sale to Ireland. It is such an exciting week because you really never know what you might find in the packages. Hopefully you are one of the lucky ones that finds a real treasure, but there’s no guarantee and that’s all the fun. I’m sure it will be another busy week so I recommend getting in early as our stock is limited.”

Everything you need to know before you go

Where: Parkway Shopping Centre, Limerick — ground floor, in front of Starbucks on the Dublin Road.

When: Tuesday 21st April to Sunday 26th April 2026.

Opening hours:

Tuesday & Wednesday: 9am – 7pm

Thursday & Friday: 9am – 8pm

Saturday: 9am – 7pm

Sunday: 10am – 6pm

Admission: Free for all. Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult. If you’d rather skip the queue, fast passes are available for €15 at www.king-colis.com.

Given how the Dublin and Cork events went, getting in early is a genuinely good idea. Stock is limited and it won’t hang around.