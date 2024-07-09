Oti Mabuse shares first glimpse into baby daughter’s christening

Oti Mabuse is celebrating her daughter!

The former Strictly Come Dancing star welcomed her first child, a baby girl, into the world last October with her husband Marius Iepure. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, have never released their daughter’s name.

Now, eight months after her little one’s birth, Oti has marked her arrival into the world by celebrating her christening.

Last night, the 33-year-old took to social media to post a glimpse into her daughter’s christening day. On her Instagram page, Oti uploaded snapshots from the ceremony, as well as the party room afterwards, which included balloon displays and a moon sculpture.

“This past weekend, we had the immense joy of christening our beautiful daughter in the church. It was a day filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories. We are committed to raising her to be a kind and compassionate human being with a strong faith,” the Dancing On Ice judge penned in her caption.

Oti then went on to confess that her daughter’s special day did not end as planned.

“The evening took a dramatic turn when she came down with a fever, but we’re keeping a close eye on her. At 8 months, she’s growing and changing so much every day!” she explained.

“We laughed, cried, and celebrated together, cherishing every moment. Thank you to everyone who made this day so special,” Oti concluded.

After announcing her first child’s birth on Christmas Day, Oti later revealed that she had actually been born prematurely two months prior, and had spent six weeks in intensive care.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, the South African dancer recalled that her daughter arrived in a “critical condition”.

“I think we didn’t hold her for about a week, because she was still in an incubator with wires, with jaundice. She had infections, because it turned out that I had sepsis,” she explained.

“It’s just really hard when you think what your baby’s going through. And again, that is not something natural that a child should feel when they come out,” she added.