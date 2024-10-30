Oscar’s Kids & Gino’s Gelato Halloween Challenge winner announced

The winner of the Oscar’s Kids and Gino’s Gelato Halloween Gelato-Crafting Challenge has been announced.

Seven-year-old Logan Gray from Rathfarnham, Dublin has been crowned the winner of the competition.

After many spooky, funny, and wildly creative entries from children all across Ireland, Logan’s design of a beastly bat & spooky spider came out on top and will be brought to life as a limited-edition Oscars Kids Gelato in all Gino’s Gelato stores nationwide.

This spooky and scrumptious gelato design is available NOW at Gino's Gelato stores nationwide until November 1, with all proceeds going directly to Oscar’s Kids Club to support their wonderful cause.

Oscar’s Kids Club is a charity that works to support children and families affected by paediatric cancer. They aim to provide hope, support, and meaningful experiences for children facing incredibly difficult journeys.

The competition, which ran from October 7 to 20, challenged young Oscar’s Kids members to imagine and design the funniest, spookiest animal they could think of.

There were a number of entries, including Sneaky Skeleton Squirrels to Frankenstein Flamingos, that showcased the incredible talent of these little ones. Every club member who took part in this exciting challenge will receive a €10 Gino’s Gelato digital voucher, just in time to enjoy a sweet treat this Halloween season.

Head Gelato Maker at Gino’s, Jan Jariabka, explained, “We were absolutely blown away by the creativity and imagination on display by the children. It was almost impossible just one winner, but we believe Logan’s design is the perfect mix of spooky, funny, and delicious – everything Halloween is about!”.

Yavanna & Lar Keogh, founders of Oscar’s Kids, revealed, “We're excited to partner with Gino's Gelato for this year's Halloween competition. What a fun and delicious way to raise money, thank you to all the amazing club members who entered!”.

Visit your local Gino’s Gelato now until November 1 to sink your fangs into this delicious design. Don’t forget to check out more of the ghoulish entries on Gino’s Gelato Instagram.